GTA V Mods: Game to get massive Chicago map expansion

The gaming community at large has been in awe of Rockstar Games and what they have been able to accomplish with the GTA franchise. Rarely in the history of video games has a publisher been able to put so many consistently great games that are also commercially successful.

GTA V is the crowning achievement of Rockstar as it broke sales records and continues to do so. The game still remains in the public eye for a variety of reasons such as GTA Online, the base game itself being pretty top-notch, and the mods.

The modding community for GTA V is perhaps some of the most ingenious bunch of people around as they toil away creating some of the most intricate mods in gaming history.

One of the newest upcoming mods that have already begun making waves is the new Chicago expansion mod for GTA V.

The mod is being worked on by a total of 2 people but players would be forgiven for thinking that it could be the work of an entire studio, given the amount of detail.

GTA V to get an absolutely massive Chicago mod

FV Design, a modding brand that focuses on Grand Theft Auto content, has been hard at work creating a breathtaking rendition of Chicago, replacing Los Santos in GTA V.

This is an absolutely mammoth task, and the fact that there are only 2 people working on the mod is absolutely mind-boggling. From what players have been able to see so far, the mod looks absolutely amazing and is packed with an insane amount of detail.

23 images of GTA 5 Chicago detailing glory https://t.co/fD5GJPGirQ pic.twitter.com/lPckO4q4gt — FV Design (@filipvdesign) October 30, 2020

This has further fueled fan speculation that the next game in the franchise will take after Chicago as the games are set in fictionalized versions of real-life cities. Chicago has been a city visited in many games such as Watch Dogs, with fantastic results.