Guerrila Games' Hermen Hulst is the new head of Sony World Wide Studios

In an absolutely surprising turn of events, Shuhei Yoshida the current President of SCE Worldwide Studios is stepping down as the current head which Sony announced today.

Yoshida will instead be focusing on a new initiative to nurture independent studios. What's even more surprising is replacing him is none other than the co-founder of Guerrilla Games' Hermen Hultz.

Hultz will immediately start managing all the 14 Sony internal game studios.

In its official statement, Sony stated the following:-

Hermen is one of the most effective and well-respected leaders in the video game industry. He is a passionate advocate for the teams he leads and understands how to empower creative talent to build great experiences,” Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a statement. “Worldwide Studios is a critical part of the future success of the company, and we must deliver on the promise we have made to gamers to create imaginative and exciting content that is truly unique to PlayStation. I have no doubt Hermen can lead our teams to deliver compelling and diverse experiences at a steady cadence.

Guerrilla Games released the stunning open world action adventure game called Horizon Zero Dawn back in early 2017 for which Herman Hultz served as the managing Director.

This new changes in the company comes in the wake of the release of Sony's next generation console which is the PS5. The next PlayStation is currently schedule for a fall 2020 release with no concrete information regarding the price revealed yet.

In other news, Guerrila Games are also rumoured to be working on the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn which after Hermen's departure will be headed jointly by Angie Smets, Jan-Bart van Beek and Michiel van der Leeuw.

