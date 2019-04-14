Horizon Zero Dawn 2 teased; Actress Janina Gavankar says 'It's incredible'

Aloy in HZD

Horizon Zero Dawn 2 is in development and is something so good that "we are gonna die" after seeing it. At least that's what American Actress and musician Janina Gavankar think.

It seems Janina let out more than the should have during a live stream at the ongoing- Star Wars celebration panel about a possible Horizon Zero Dawn 2.

"It's incredible. Just wait 'til you see the sequel, you're gonna die," "I know some secrets, you're gonna die."

If you didn't know, Jania Gavankar played a small role in Horizon Zero Dawn's Frozen Wilds DLC back in 2017. She voiced Tatai, which even though not a major character in the game, did open up quite some possibilities for the game's upcoming sequel.

Even though nothing has been confirmed yet by Guerrilla Games and the folks at Sony Interactive Entertainment, it's quite safe to assume that development behind Aloy's next story is in full swing and will most probably serve as a launch title for the upcoming PS5. The game will run in Guerrilla's powerful Decima Engine which was developed solely for making open world games and is also powering Hideo Kojima's upcoming PS4 exclusive Death Stranding.

Horizon Zero Dawn 2 is still a distant dream and we won't be hearing anything about it until E3 2020, that too however if Sony decides to show up next year. If you haven't yet played Horizon Zero Dawn yet, then now is the perfect opportunity to get the game. The current PS Store Easter sale is providing the game at a discount of 33%.

What are your thoughts about this Horizon Zero Dawn 2 tease? When do you think the game should come out? And should Aloy return as the game's main protagonist? Tell me in the comments down below.

