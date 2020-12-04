Guess the Ambassador event in Free Fire: All you need to know

'Guess the Ambassador' is the newest event for players in Garena Free Fire.

The event began on 2nd December and encourages players to collect codes to get clues on the Ambassador. Once the player has all the five clues, the answer bar unlocks in the game, allowing players to have a shot at winning the Cyber Swing Baseball Bat in the game.

However, this is just the start as upcoming events will be unlocked on December 7th, 14th and 21st to give even more free rewards to players.

How to complete the Rise of Chrono challenge of Guess the Ambassador event in Free Fire

(Image via Free Fire)

To complete the Rise of Chrono challenge of the Guess the Ambassador event, players first need to navigate their way to the events tab and find the Rise of Chrono challenge in the game.

After that, they should notice that they are given one randomly generated jigsaw piece. However, they need to have four more.

Players can ask their friends for help until they get all the jigsaw pieces. After that, players will need to guess the ambassador by writing their answer in the Answer Bar.

Image via Free Fire

After the completion of this event, the main event in the game will continue.

Free Fire has been teasing this event for a very long time, and it should conclude with some huge surprises. Players are anticipating some big rewards and event-exclusive cosmetics.

The game is known for its generosity, and players should expect a bunch of free rewards in the upcoming days.

