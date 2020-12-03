How to get Poker MP40 in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide

The Poker MP40 is the newest weapon cosmetic to come back to Garena Free Fire.

It first came out months ago, and players loved the color scheme and effects of the weapon. The developers have now restocked this rare weapon for gamers to claim before it leaves the game again.

Free Fire has some of the best weapon cosmetics in any game, and they add to the stats of the firearm. As a result, professional players always have cosmetics equipped to have a better chance of winning duals.

How to get the Poker MP40 cosmetic in Free Fire

The Poker MP40 cannot be brought directly in the item store, as being a rare cosmetic, players have to spin the Poker MP40 wheel using diamonds. They need to invest 40 diamonds for one spin, and for five spins, it would be 180 diamonds.

The Poker MP40 is available in four color variants - Flashing Spade (Yellow), Eternal Diamond (Green), Blazing Heart (Red), and Dreamy Club (Blue).

After spinning the wheel, gamers will have several rewards at their disposal. Gun skins, pet food, memory fragments, and more can be obtained via spins. Most importantly, for unlocking the Poker MP40 cosmetic, players need to collect Evolution stones and Blueprints of Royal Flash.

When they have procured these two items, players can click on 'Enter' to craft the weapon skin. They have to spend seven evolution stones and three blueprints to get the Flashing Spade Poker MP40 cosmetic.

Similarly, five evolution stones and two blueprints can give players the Eternal Diamond MP40 cosmetic. The Blazing Heart and Dreamy Club versions cost three evolution stones and one blueprint to obtain.

These Poker MP40 variants have different statistics (damage boost, accuracy boost, etc.) to help players get the best out of the weapons and nullify their weak portions.

