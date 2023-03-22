Guide to Milio support in League of Legends season 13

Milio will be the first new champion to be released for League of Legends season 13. He is expected to add a lot of versatility to the support role.

Milio has the potential to become one of the best support champions following the League of Legends patch 13.6. This is thanks to his unique kit, which offers a different playstyle than the current support champions.

Runes, itemization, and gameplay guide for Milio support in League of Legends season 13

Milio's kit is primarily being built to provide great value against CC (Crowd Control)-heavy team compositions while enhancing the ADC (Attack Damage Carry) with his abilities. The champion is expected to be one of the most valuable and highly contested picks in League of Legends season 13.

Runes

The best runes for Milio in League of Legends season 13 can only be determined with time, as the champion has not been live in the game for long enough.

Having said that, the rune that has been working well for him so far in the PBE is the Guardian setup. In this setup, Resolve is the primary rune tree. It grants access to Guardian, which grants themselves and their ally a shield upon taking damage.

Font of Life suits Milio's kit well, as he has a decent amount of CC (Crowd Control) in his kit. Bone Plating is a great way to prevent enemy champions from doing too much damage during a trade, especially in the early game. Meanwhile, Revitalize is ideal for enhancing shielding and healing.

Inspiration is the secondary rune tree for Milio. It grants access to Magical Footwear, which offers free boots. Additionally, Future's Market is great for buying early purchases, thanks to its debt feature.

Overall, the Inspiration rune tree is one of the best for mages and enchanters.

Primary Rune (Resolve)

Guardian - Font of Life - Bone Plating - Revitalize

Secondary Rune (Inspiration)

Magical Footwear - Future's Market

Itemization

When it comes to itemization for Milio in League of Legends season 13, enchanter support items provide the best value for him and his kit. This is because his kit has tons of shielding and healing.

Moonstone Renewer is arguably the best mythic item for Milio, as it enhances his healing and shielding. His most suitable Legendary item is Redemption, which grants all allies healing and deals damage to enemies.

The rest of the build can be situational, with the Staff of Flowing Water and Ardent Censer being great options to enhance the team's carries. Additionally, if the enemy team has a lot of CC (Crowd Control), players can switch either of the items for Mikael's Blessing.

Moonstone Renewer (Core Mythic item)

Ionian Boots of Lucidity

Redemption

Ardent Censer (Opt for Staff of Flowing Water if the AP champion in one's team is the main carry)

Staff of Flowing Water (Opt for Mikael's Blessing if the enemy team has a lot of CC)

Gameplay

Milio's passive (Fired Up!) enchants whoever (himself or ally) he uses his ability on for a duration of four seconds, resulting in the auto attack of the select champion being empowered. For this reason, it is highly advisable for League of Legends players to look for short trades or poke whenever the passive is active in order to ensure that his kit is being utilized properly.

Milio's Q (Ultra Mega Fire Kick) somewhat resonates with Senna's W (Last Embrace) in the sense that it's an ability that should primarily be used as an escape tool. League of Legends players are highly advised to hold on to this ability and only use it in emergency situations or when an ally jungler is ganking their lane.

However, as players gather experience through the laning phase, they can later use Milio's Q to poke, trade, or even bait enemies into making mistakes.

Some League of Legends support players might prefer a roaming playstyle. However, unless they are sure that following their jungler for the Rift Herald or roaming toward a lane is truly beneficial, it's in their best interest to stick with their ADC and help them create the true 'BOT GAP.'

During crucial team fights or skirmishes, League of Legends support players are advised to always try to have vision priority for their team, especially the blind spots, to ensure the safety of the carry.

Secondly, to recognize who the carry of the team is, one's ADC is bound to be auto-filled or quite simply out-skilled. Milio is one of the few support champions that can truly buff a team's true carry.

Thirdly, stick with the team's primary carry and make sure to use Milio's W (Cozy Campfire) and E (Warm Hugs) during the game-deciding team fights and crucial skirmishes.

