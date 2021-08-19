Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R can now be a cartoonish experience because of a new sound mod

One of the key features that distinguishes Guilty Gear from other fighting games is the audacious soundtrack that is heavily influenced by heavy metal and alternative rock music.

The music is so iconic that a frequently occurring joke in the community is calling the fighting game a freebie that came with buying a rock album.

Complementing this soundtrack are the sound effects and voice acting, which have a crude, metallic flavor to them.

Hundreds of sound files. Weeks of work. It's the Hanna Barbera sound pack for #GGXXACPR. Download in replies. pic.twitter.com/iPL1WmDie2 — Kat! (@MeowzyKat) August 18, 2021

However, someone was apparently quite dissatisfied with these sound effects in Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R, and decided to make a mod to replace them with SFX found in old '70s and '80s cartoons produced by Hanna-Barbera. Guilty Gear XX Accent Core may now be one of the most comical games to play right now.

Now Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R can be metal, just as much as it can be cartoonish

For a game that's notorious for having an extremely surreal cast, Guilty Gear XX Accent Core is for the most part still a fighting game that tries to maintain a serious and hardened appearance.

It's not as though a fighting game becomes unplayable when it doesn't take its visuals too seriously. In fact, a game that allows itself a huge amount of visual freedom, and doesn't try to take itself too seriously, can be enjoyable too. The best example of this is Skullgirls.

But esthetics is something that a designer must commit to. Skullgirls may be a strange game, but it is committed to its art direction in more than one way. Everything from character design, sound design and the story share the same personality as the visuals.

So, it does get a little ridiculous when the SFX of Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R are swapped with something overwhelmingly comical. The Hanna-Barbera cartoons featured over-the-top characters, concepts and sound effects. Even a walk cycle would be complemented by surreal percussion.

To put into perspective how ridiculous it is, imagine Sol Badguy chasing after his opponent in a manner similar to Tom chasing Jerry in the classic cartoons.

But it is still a pretty enjoyable experience to see such conflicting elements interact with each other during gameplay. It's fairly easy to install as well (this is for the PC port of the game). And it seems that many share the same sentiment, seeing how much traction the mod got.

