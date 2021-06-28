A guide to using Axl Low in Guilty Gear Strive

Axl Low is the go-to zoner in Guilty Gear Strive, and just like Potemkin is a unique type of grappler, Axl is a very unique interpretation of the zoner archetype. Axl Low is meant for players who enjoy the comfort of keeping their opponents far away while dominating them in Guilty Gear Strive.

He doesn’t use projectiles to zone out opponents. Instead he relies on his chain-sickles, an incredibly long range whip-like weapon. This unique weapon allows Axl to stay prepared for a variety of situations.

This guide will go into how to use Axl Low in Guilty Gear Strive, his kit, movement and game plan. Fundamentals and combo routes will not be explained so make sure to read other guides as well.

Guilty Gear Strive: A guide to using Axl Low

Keeping the enemy away & escaping their offense

Axl does not have any unique movement options to help him escape the enemy or maybe cross them up in Guilty Gear Strive. Instead, he must focus on keeping the opponent away with his extremely long normals instead.

2S, 2H and his K normals are extremely reliable to poke and stop opponents from closing in. He also has two specials specifically designed to keep opponents away:

Rainwater [214S]

Snail [214H]

When Axl performs Snail, he swings his sickles in a circular trajectory, not allowing any enemy to get past the circumference of the attack. It can be performed either in the air or on the ground, allowing him to shell up like a snail anywhere on the screen. The biggest weakness to this move however is that it is possible for the opponent to dash past the perimeter to completely evade it and score a counter.

Rainwater is the primary escape special in Guilty Gear Strive, as it makes Axl jump back from his current position while also making him swing his sickles downward to hit the opponent with the overhead. This can be used to escape the enemy’s offense and score a counter hit.

Axl’s kit and varying the Sickle Flash

Axl has three other specials that make up his offense in Guilty Gear Strive:

Winter Mantis [41236H]

Axl Bomber [j.623H]

Sickle Flash [4(6)S]

Axl's command list (Image via Arc System Works)

Winter Mantis is a long range command grab that pulls the opponent to Axl and can be used to punish opponents that freeze up against his offense. At the right range, Axl can combo off of Winter Mantis.

Axl Bomber, Axl’s only close range special in Guilty Gear Strive, is basically a Dragon Punch that can only be performed in the air. It’s a decent anti-air tool but primarily as used to fill combos.

Sickle Flash

Axl’s main combo and damage tool in Guilty Gear Strive is a long range attack called Sickle Flash. The move can be easily confirmed from his slash attacks and can vary by performing certain inputs while it’s active. The different ways to vary sickle flash are:

Soaring Chain Strike [4(6)S-8]

Spinning Chain Strike [4(6)S-2]

Winter Cherry [4(6)S-S]

Soaring Chain Strike can be used to pull the opponent to Axl if Sickle Flash hits them or hit an opponent that jumped to evade Sickle Flash.

Spinning Chain Strike can be used to pull back Axl’s sickles immediately and do a short range spinning attack to punish opponents that attempt to run up to Axl. Spinning Chain Strike also drags opponents towards Axl, making it harder for them to escape avoiding.

Winter Cherry is a high damage follow up to Sickle Flash that makes the sickles explode after connecting to the opponent. The main issue with Winter Cherry, however, is that it cannot be used at any time within Sickle Flash and only hits after the sickles have been fully extended.

Axl’s game plan and supers

Axl players in Guilty Gear Strive should attempt to keep their opponents away as much as possible by poking with their long normals and combo-ing with Sickle Flash. Use Winter Mantis to diversify the offense, and when things go sour, attempt to escape the enemy with Snail & Rainwater.

Axl has two supers in Guilty Gear Strive:

Sickle Storm [236236H]

One Vision [632146P]

Sickle Storm is a reversal super that should be used to interrupt offense or on wakeup. It is also an extremely good combo finisher.

One Vision is the meme super of Guilty Gear Strive and to put it simply, lets Axl stop time temporarily. There are two stages to One Vision:

Installation during which Tension is consumed and Axl enters a state where he can stop time.

Activation, which can only be performed after installation. Activation does not take any Tension and can be blocked. If it connects successfully it stops time for two seconds.

After the installation, activation must be performed within 5 seconds. So the player must manage to open the opponent up within 5 seconds to pull off the time stop.

For more detailed information on Axl Low’s moves and combo routes in Guilty Gear Strive, make sure to check out the Dustloop wiki.

Edited by Gautham Balaji