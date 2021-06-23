A guide to using Chipp Zanuff in Guilty Gear Strive

Chipp Zanuff is the premier rush-down character of Guilty Gear Strive and has also been dubbed as the pixie character of the game for his low health yet incredible speed. Despite having a kit that is relatively simple to use, the difficulty in using Chipp comes with staying safe from opponents' attacks.

Luckily, Chipp has been blessed with good enough mobility to avoid opponents and try to counter-hit them easily during their offense. So overall, he is one of the more interesting characters to get into, and he is perfectly viable even in high levels of play.

This guide will go into how to use Chipp effectively in Guilty Gear Strive, his basic kit and the general game plan with him. This guide will not go into combo routes or the fundamentals of the game, so make sure to read other guides as well.

Guilty Gear Strive: A guide to using Chipp Zanuff

Chipp’s speedy movement options & Alpha Blades

Chipp is the only character in Guilty Gear Strive to have three jumps on top of being capable of running on walls. Aside from this, he has the fastest run speed in the game and some of the fastest normals.

Use these jumps and incredible run speed to easily escape the opponent’s attacks and mix up the opponent in Guilty Gear Strive. That aside, Chipp can also shift around the screen using a special called Alpha Blade.

Alpha Blades

Alpha Blades in Guilty Gear Strive can be activated by pressing

236P

236K

They let Chipp quickly slash across the screen in a direction that depends on the button pressed. The punch variant lets Chipp dash horizontally, the kick variant lets Chipp dash diagonally.

Alpha Blades can be used to string together combos or cross-up the opponent. They can be used either on the ground or in the air, and because of these unique properties, they add an element of unpredictability to Chipp’s movements.

Running on the wall

If Chipp dashes forward towards the corner in Guilty Gear Strive, he will begin to climb the wall. On the wall Chipp can either use one of his buttons (except Dust) to perform combos or jump off of it at a desired angle to surprise the opponent.

So the ability to run on the wall acts like both an offensive tool and an escape tool.

Chipp’s kit & mixing the Rekkas

Chipp has perhaps the most number of tools in Guilty Gear Strive. The list of all his specials is attached below:

Chipp's command list (Image via Arc System Works)

This guide will not explain the nuances of every tool listed here and will give the basic usage for each one in Guilty Gear Strive instead:

Beta Blade: An invincible dragon punch that can break offense or be used on wake-up.

Gamma Blade: Sends a clone of Chipp to attack the opponent across the screen in exchange for expanding the hit-box.

Shuriken: A projectile that can only be used in the air and is typically used to close-in on the opponent or interrupt their offense

Genrouzan: A command grab that should basically be used to diversify block strings. It crosses up the opponent aside from dealing a lot of damage.

The few tools that haven’t been mentioned however, must be explored in greater detail as they are the primary combo tools for Chipp

The Rekka series

Resshou, Senshuu & Rokusai are specials that can be linked into each other and are the main combo tools for Chipp in Guilty Gear Strive. Each one of them sees Chipp hit the opponent in a particular way:

Resshou is a high attack and the first hit in the series

Senshuu is a low attack and can be connected from Resshou

Rokusai is an overhead that can be canceled into from Resshou or Senshuu

These specials are easy to confirm with normals and will definitely be used in most block-strings. Rokusai, however, can be tricky to use, as it’s quite unsafe and can be reacted to easily.

Chipp’s game plan and supers

Chipp players in Guilty Gear Strive should focus on avoiding damage as much as possible and use whatever windows the opponent provides to initiate an offense. Use the many movement options and specials to mix up the opponent and make a diverse set of block-strings.

Chipp has two supers:

Zansei Rouga [632146H]

Banki Messai [236236K]

Zansei Rouga is a super that should be used as a punish, as it cannot be combo-ed into easily and is heavily punishable on block.

Banki Messai, on the other hand, is a signature combo-finisher in Guilty Gear Strive that can be easily confirmed and is extremely quick to start-up. It is, however, quite low on damage relatively.

For a more detailed explanation of Chipp's moves and his combo routes in Guilty Gear Strive, make sure to check out the Dustloop wiki.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod