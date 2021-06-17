In Guilty Gear Strive, Faust has had the most drastic changes to both his looks and gameplay. His creepy new look is what attracts many people in the game, and he is definitely one of the more unique characters gameplay wise too.

Faust is a character that depends quite a lot on luck and is most effective from the mid-screen. He is capable of dodging and punishing whiffs more so than other characters in Guilty Gear Strive because of his weird crawling and hitbox.

This guide will explain how to use Faust in Guilty Gear Strive and go into his basic movement, kit and game plan. This guide will not explain combo routes and basics, so make sure to check out other guides to learn about the fundamentals of Guilty Gear Strive.

Guilty Gear Strive: A guide to using Faust

Crawling & poking back

Faust’s unique movement option in Guilty Gear Strive is to be able to crawl on the ground, allowing him to avoid a number of moves and be hard to punish in general. In order to crawl with Faust, the player has to hold down while moving left or right.

While crawling, Faust really has only three buttons that hit low: H, D & P. 2K and 2S are fantastic anti-airs and great ways to start or string together combos.

On the ground, Faust should generally try to poke with S and K, but his best poke is accessible in the air: j.2K. It's a very hard-to-challenge dive-kick of sorts that is best utilized when canceled into one of two specials: j.236P or 236S.

The RNG projectile & Faust’s kit

The item throw

The main tool Faust must use to make the opponent react and build strategies throughout the match in Guilty Gear Strive is his projectile: What Could This Be? [236P]. Upon using this special, Faust throws one of many items on the ground that could possibly be advantageous.

These items include:

Horn

Banana

Afro

Donut

Meteors

100 ton weights

Small Faust

Hammer

Bomb

There’s a lot to unravel here. How each item works will not be explained here, but make sure to watch gameplay and read the Dustloop wiki to see more on them.

For now, however, understand that the item thrown is a tool that should be used well to bait out reactions and make use of his kit in Guilty Gear Strive.

The rest of his kit

His other specials in Guilty Gear Strive include:

Mix Mix Mix [236S]

Snip Snip Snip [236H]

Love [j.236P]

Scarecrow [214P/K/S]

Snip Snip Snip is a command grab that gives the opponent an afro.

Love is another projectile move that lets Faust throw a bomb on the ground. There is no RNG involved. It’s an okay pressure tool that should be used to make certain pokes safe.

Mix Mix Mix is the main combo tool for Faust, as it can be confirmed quite easily from his pokes, whether in the air or on the ground. Faust can be controlled to move left or right while stirring up a tornado beneath him when he performs this move.

Scarecrow is a tool that should mainly be used to reposition Faust and is a risky 50/50 that the player can gamble on against the opponent. It allows Faust to summon two scarecrows, one of which he will be dressed up as. Depending on what button is pressed, the player can select which scarecrow Faust will inhabit.

The exception is for the slash variation, however, for which Faust will dress up as neither scarecrow but attack the opponent from the sky. It’s this variation that gives this special the 50/50 quality, as the P & K variations, regardless of his position, will always summon him in front of the opponent.

Faust's command list (Image via Arc System Works)

Thrust

Thrust is a long-range poke performed by inputting 41236K. It’s an incredible punish that can even be stringed into on jumping opponents with 6H. Upon successfully connecting Thrust, Faust has three options:

He can simply let the opponent recover and go back to neutral

He can press back to pull the opponent towards him

While pulling the opponent back he can smack them with HS (Home Run!)

Which one of these routes the player should take upon connecting Thrust depends on the circumstances of the match.

The game plan & Faust’s supers

Faust players in Guilty Gear Strive should focus on pressuring their opponents from mid-range with their huge variety of long range pokes. They should be able to effectively make use of whatever items they summon and reposition themselves with Scarecrow when necessary.

Faust has three supers in Guilty Gear Strive:

Bone-crushing Excitement [632146H]

W-W-What Could This Be? [236236P]

W-W-W-W-W-W-W-W-W-What Could This Be? [236236236P]

The latter two are definitely the most unorthodox supers in Guilty Gear Strive, as they’re basically Faust throwing a multitude of items onto the ground and have the tendency to either overwhelm the opponent or leave them completely unfazed. There isn’t really a particular spot or strategy surrounding these supers.

236236236P is the same as 236236P, only that it takes a full meter and throws out more items.

Bone-crushing Excitement functions as a reversal and is also the funniest super in Guilty Gear Strive.

