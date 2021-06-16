A guide to using I-No in Guilty Gear Strive

I-No is the mix-up queen of Guilty Gear Strive and one of the most unique characters in the game. She doesn’t have many specials or defensive options, but she has movement that sets her apart from the others.

She's the most airborne character in Guilty Gear Strive and to put it pretty simply, she can fly. She flies pretty often too, allowing her access to a large range of overheads that let her mix up her opponent.

This guide will explain how to play I-no in Guilty Gear Strive and go into her basic kit, movement and game plan. It will not go into fundamentals or combo-routes, so if some of the jargon is confusing, make sure to check out guides that explain the basics of Guilty Gear Strive too.

Guilty Gear Strive: A guide to using I-No

I-No's unique movement options

As stated earlier, I-No's most unique ability in Guilty Gear Strive is her movement, allowing her to get off the ground easily and use overheads. This comes in the form of her forward dash and Sultry Performance.

Her forward-dash floats her into the air at an acute angle, as though she is hovering slowly above the ground. Therefore, simply dashing forward and pressing any button makes her do an overhead.

Opponents get naturally overwhelmed if the very act of moving forward puts her in the air. Thus her nature as a mix-up heavy character. That aside, she also has some air and air-to-ground dashes in the form of a special known as Sultry Performance.

Sultry performance is an attack that lunges I-No forward in a quick thrust, in an angle that depends on which button is pressed. She can either attack towards the ground at 30 degrees or 60 degree angles (measured clockwise), or attack parallel to the ground.

This allows her to effectively travel all over the screen.

Poking & using her kit

Opening the opponent up

The major problem that comes with I-No in Guilty Gear Strive is that she cannot simply dash forward for a mixup. She has to use one of three tools to create an opening that lets her in, or depend on the enemies' mistakes.

1) The first of these tools is her projectile Antidepressant Scale. One of her standard pokes and okizeme options in Guilty Gear Strive. This projectile can be controlled by the player and launched either on the ground or in the air to hit the opponent wherever they are on the screen. However, it is quite slow and easy to react to.

2) The second is a special called Stroke The Big Tree. The move acts similar to Sol’s Night Raid Vortex and has her dash forward on the ground while dodging the opponent’s move or projectile. The problem is just like Sol does, I-No has to gamble while using this move too.

3) The last is as we’ve seen before Sultry Performance. Upon pressing the same attack button used in Sultry Performance (if it connects), she can bounce back up and continue a combo. Sultry Performance more or less works like a divekick does.

After confirming one of these three, it’s just a matter of closing in and pressing buttons. Either dash and use the wide j.H attack, or jab low and try and combo from there, and so on.

Chemical Love

Chemical Love is I-No’s other projectile and only other special in Guilty Gear Strive. To put it simply, it is rather nutty and unreliable to poke with, but regardless, it is an important tool to control neutral as it comes out rather fast and covers a good portion of the screen.

So Chemical Love can be used to stop an opponent from moving in, or just as a combo tool.

Below is a quick reference for all of I-No’s moves in Guilty Gear Strive.

I-No's command list (Image via Arc System Works)

The game plan and I-No’s supers

I-No has a huge emphasis on normals in Guilty Gear Strive, so make sure to learn the range and combo-ability of each one. Her specials should primarily be used to open up the opponent.

So focus on staying safe, making a confirm and successfully executing a combo. Also, practicing mobility, as quickly dashing and getting in the air is an important tool to master.

She has two supers:

Megalomania [632146H]

Ultimate Fortissimo [632146S]

Megalomania is going to be used a lot, simply because it’s needed to diversify I-No’s offense. It’s a high-damage command grab with a good range that cannot be avoided easily by grounded opponents.

Ultimate Fortissimo can be confirmed, however, and is much more reliable, though not as damaging. It’s also a reversal super and pretty much one of her only defensive options in Guilty Gear Strive

