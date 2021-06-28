A guide to using Potemkin in Guilty Gear Strive

Potemkin is Guilty Gear Strive’s interpretation of the grappler archetype and has been praised for his extremely creative kit. Potemkin boasts some of the highest damage in the game and is the ideal character for players not too fond of combos. Despite this, there is a huge execution barrier to using him as he depends a lot on reads.

This guide will explain how to use Potemkin in Guilty Gear Strive, his basic movement, kit and game plan. This guide will not explain the fundamentals of the game or combo routes so make sure to check out other guides as well.

Guilty Gear Strive: A guide to using Potemkin

Using Hammerfall and Megafists to compensate for the slow walk speed

Potemkin’s biggest disadvantage is his extremely slow walking cycle and lack of a dash. For this reason, simply getting in range of the opponent is a challenge. However, he has four specials that allow him to move closer and potentially avoid the opponent’s offense while doing so:

Hammerfall [4(6)H]

Mega Fist [236/214P]

F.D.B. [63214S]

Slide Head [236S]

Slide Head is Potemkin’s go to mid range poke as it hits low and knocks down the opponent. When the opponent is knocked down, Potemkin can walk forward.

Mega Fist on the other hand is a reliable way of dealing with projectile spam or any single hitting attack. During a Mega Fist, Potemkin leaps forward and smashes the opponent with an overhead. The two different variations either have Potemkin leaping forward or backward.

Potemkin's command list (Image via Arc System Works)

While Mega Fist has a decent range, what makes it tough to use is the read the player must make to connect it successfully. If the opponent is astute, getting air-thrown is also a risk. But when it does land, it is possible to perform a combo.

F.D.B is Potemkin’s projectile and perhaps the most unique projectile in Guilty Gear Strive, as its main purpose is to cancel out projectiles. Like heavy versions of other character’s projectiles, F.D.B is capable of canceling out projectiles while advancing forward.

Using Hamerfalls and attempting to feint

The go-to move to close the gap for Potemkin in Guilty Gear Strive is Hammerfall. Potemkin lunges forward with armor against one move and smacks the opponent during Hammerfall. It's powerful against single-hit projectiles, or an opponent using Slashes to poke.

What makes Hammerfall effective is the possibility of canceling the attack and only using the dash forward to feint at the enemy. This allows Potemkin to punish or attempt a Potemkin Buster against the enemy.

In order to cancel the Hammerfall attack, P has to be pressed during the dash animation.

Potemkin’s kit & setting up the Busters

Potemkin has three other specials in Guilty Gear Strive:

Garuda Impact [214H]

Heat Knuckle [623H]

Potemkin Buster [632146P]

Garuda Impact is a close range pressure tool used to open up the opponent’s block with a guard break. It’s the most direct way to confirm a Potemkin Buster on the opponent.

Heat Knuckle is a hit-grab that connects on opponents directly in front of Potemkin mid-air. It can be used to punish opponents attempting to jump back from Potemkin’s defense and also as a combo tool. But, it can be blocked.

The Potemkin Buster

The win condition for Potemkin in Guilty Gear Strive is Potemkin Buster. This is a close range command grab that deals massive damage to the opponent but is ridiculously punishable and can be reacted to if used raw.

Potemkin Busters in Guilty Gear Strive must be earned by effectively conditioning or surprising the opponent to fall for them. The easiest way to confirm a Buster is by landing Garuda Impact at a close distance.

The other popular way is to feint a Hammerfall and trick the opponent into blocking while doing the Buster.

The game plan & Potemkin’s supers

Potemkin players in Guilty Gear Strive will often be the underdogs. While the main objective is to score Potemkin Busters against the opponent, players shouldn’t depend on Busters alone, especially if the opponent is overly cautious.

Potemkin is capable of winning matches in Guilty Gear Strive with just his extremely good slash attacks and specials. Use his movement specials to close in and try for a Buster, or use Heat Knuckle when the opponent jumps back.

Potemkin has two supers in Guilty Gear Strive:

Heavenly Potemkin Buster [236236S]

Gaiganter Kai [632146H]

Heavenly Potemkin Busters in Guilty Gear Strive are much harder to perform, as they require the player to make a read as to when the opponent will jump. Long start-ups do not always allow players to do it on reaction. But, they deal ridiculously high damage and are extremely satisfying to pull off due to the risk.

Heavenly Potemkin Busters give Potemkin invincibility in the air in Guilty Gear Strive, so it isn’t too risky to do on an opponent that spams attacks mid-air.

Gaiganter Kai works like a reversal super with a twist. It doesn’t always see use as a regular reversal on wake-up or to turn around the opponent’s offense. Gaiganter Kai summons a barrier that moves forward and closes the opponent in or away from Potemkin, both of which can be advantageous.

It can be used to initiate an offense by letting Potemkin safely advance forward, or be used to stop opponents from escaping Potemkin when he’s finally in range.

For more advanced information on Potemkin’s attacks and his combo routes in Guilty Gear Strive, make sure to check out the Dustloop wiki.

Edited by Gautham Balaji