A guide to using Ramlethal Valentine in Guilty Gear Strive

Guilty Gear Strive doesn’t have any character that can be properly classified as a zoner. What it does have are mid-range characters that make almost no compromises on pressure. These include Ky Kiske, Axl Low and currently the most popular of the lot: Ramlethal Valentine.

Ramlethal Valentine will spook opponents from simply pressing buttons in the game. She excels at controlling the screen with huge swings and projectiles.

This guide will explain how to use Ramlethal effectively, her kit, movement and general game plan in Guilty Gear Strive. This guide will not explain combo routes or fundamentals so make sure to check out other guides as well.

Guilty Gear Strive: A guide to using Ramlethal Valentine

Controlling the screen and standing ground

Ramlethal, in Guilty Gear Strive, does not have any unique movement options and has some of the slowest moves in the game. But that doesn’t mean it’s easy for the enemy to get in, as she has an incredibly wide reach and poking range.

Ramlethal players in Guilty Gear Strive should focus on keeping their enemies away with their far slash and sword projectiles. But, at the same time, an important skill to master is being able to pressure the enemy at close range.

Fighting without swords

The main reason that Ramlethal players must also master putting out offense at close range in Guilty Gear Strive is that her swords will not always be with her. A major mechanic of Ramlethal is after using a projectile, the sword will be unavailable for either a set period of time or until she picks it up again.

While the swords are unequipped, Ramlethal does not have the same rangefor her normals and specials normally have in Guilty Gear Strive. She must fend for herself without the usual mid range control she normally has.

The main specials players will be using to exert pressure without swords will be:

Dauro [623P]

Sildo Detruo [214K]

Erarlumo [214P]

Dauro is a launching knee kick that Ramlethal can use to string combos or launch an offense. Slido Detruo, on the other hand, is an overhead that can be used either in the air or on the ground.

What makes them both viable is their range, as Ramlethal lunges forward while using either one of them. But the best of the three for poking at the opponent is Erarlumo.

Erarlumo is a rekka special that can be dash canceled into. It’s a primary combo tool and a very easy way to confirm damage with Ramlethal.

Ramlethal’s kit

Ramlethal's command list (Image via Arc System Works)

The rest of Ramlethal’s kit in Guilty Gear Strive is built around poking with her swords. They cannot be canceled into (with the exception of Bajoneto, which will be looked into later) and their damage and range is dependent on how many swords Ramlethal has.

Sabrobato [214H]

Agressa Ordono [j.214S]

Both of these moves deal a lot of damage when Ramlethal is fully equipped and has incredible range. Agressa Ordono can only be used in the air but is the best overhead poke Ramlethal can use.

Bajoneto

Ramlethal’s only projectile move and full-screen option is also one of the riskiest moves because it unequips her swords for a set period of time, forcing her to pick them up or wait.

While there are combo-routes that use Bajoneto [236S/H] mid screen, the most optimal use for it is in the corner as the swords explode upon coming into contact with the wall and deal more damage.

Her specials are affected differently based on whether one or two swords are unequipped. Two different variations of the move either hurl the swords high or low.

Ramlethal’s game plan and supers

Overall Ramlethal’s game plan in Guilty Gear Strive is to apply as much mid-range pressure as possible, using her arsenal of long range normals (most notably f.S and 5H) and specials.

Players need to stand their ground when close to the opponent by using her non-sword normals and manage their weapons and use Bajoneto properly.

Ramlethal has two supers:

Calvados [632146H]

Mortobato [236236S]

Calvados is easily the most powerful projectile move in Guilty Gear Strive as it hits the full screen in the form of a beam while also letting Ramlethal perform mixups. It can be used to initiate an offensive turn, or just to keep the opponent away.

Mortobato does even more damage than Calvados but has lesser range and has to be confirmed through combos. Learning combo routes for this super is imperative due to the damage potential.

To learn more detailed information on her moves and combo routes in Guilty Gear Strive, make sure to check out the Dustloop wiki.

Edited by Gautham Balaji