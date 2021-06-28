A guide to using Nagoriyuki in Guilty Gear Strive

There are few things cooler in Guilty Gear Strive than a vampire samurai that can kill an opponent in a few hits. Nagoriyuki is new and certainly the most interesting take on a mid-range character.

He’s in some ways a fun combination of Slayer and A.B.A from Accent Core Plus R, as he’s designed to score whiff punishes often and also possesses an extra meter that gives access to a double-edged tool.

This guide will explain how to use Nagoriyuki in Guilty Gear Strive, his basic kit, movement and game plan. Combo routes and fundamentals will not be explained, however, so make sure to check out other guides as well.

Guilty Gear Strive: How to use Nagoriyuki

Moving with slashes and using Fukyo

Nagoriyuki like Potemkin doesn’t have a dash and moves extremely slowly in Guilty Gear Strive. His normals, aside from having ridiculously good range, push him and the opponent towards the corner.

Nagoriyuki’s close and far Slash has him moving forward while also pressuring the opponent, and if used consistently will push opponents into the corner.

Kamoriyuki [214H] is a move that Nagoriyuki can use to initiate offense, as it’s safe on block and lunges Nagoriyuki forward. It can also be used to string combos.

Baiting whiffs and moving around the screen with Fukyo

He also has a special called Fukyo [214/236K] that replaces his dash. The different variations of Fukyo let Nagoriyuki dash forward or backward. It’s similar to a teleport, thus granting Nagoriyuki invincibility while dashing and also letting him cross up the opponent.

Fukyo can be activated multiple times sequentially by holding the movement keys forward or backward during dash, allowing Nagoriyuki to confuse the opponent by shifting around continuously. IIt can also be used to cancel into another special or a throw.

It’s due to these unique properties that attempting to punish Nagoriyuki on block or a dash forward can lead to a whiff and turn the tables around. Sometimes Nagoriyuki is tough to punish even on a whiff.

Nagoriyuki’s kit & managing the blood gauge

The rest of Nagoriyuki’s specials in Guilty Gear Strive include:

Zarameyuki [236S]

Shizuriyuki [623H]

Bloodsucking Universe [623P]

Nagoriyuki's command list (Image via Arc System Works)

Zarameyuki is an incredibly reliable projectile as it possesses great range and can cancel out most other projectiles. It can be used to close in the distance on projectile spammers and is a part of many combo routes.

Shizuriyuki is an anti-air slash that shouldn’t be used raw and functions as a combo tool. 6P is a far more reliable anti-air for Nagoriyuki.

Bloodsucking universe is a command grab that drains the enemy’s health and it should be used to diversify offense and punish opponents that excessively block.

The blood gauge

Nagoriyuki’s specials are almost too good and the essential mechanic. All his specials (except for Bloodsucking Universe) fill up the blood gauge which, upon getting filled, will severely restrict Nagoriyuki’s attacks and put him in a vulnerable state for a good few seconds.

After the blood gauge is filled, Nagoriyuki enters blood rage and is incapable of performing special moves. He also loses health at a steady rate. He has more potent, longer slashes and a super that he cannot use normally.

In general, the blood gauge does not work in Nagoriyuki’s favor. To avoid entering blood rage, Nagoriyuki should not use certain specials when it’s nearly filled (2 out of 3 bars of blood gauge to be specific).

The only special that works against the blood gauge in Guilty Gear Strive is Bloodsucking Universe that drains the blood gauge on landing successfully. Another way of reducing the blood gauge is by using heavy Slash attacks while keeping a distance.

Nagoriyuki’s game plan & supers

Nagoriyuki players in Guilty Gear Strive should focus on applying their heavy mid range pressure and pushing opponents into the corner. Players should also know when to play offensively and reel it in to manage their blood gauge effectively.

Nagoriyuki has two supers in Guilty Gear Strive, one of which is accessible only in blood rage:

Wasureyuki [632146S]

Zansetsu [632146H] (Blood Rage only)

Wasureyuki is a reversal super that is also a popular combo finisher in Guilty Gear Strive. Nagoriyuki performs a series of powerful slashes if this move connects successfully. Use it on wakeup or to interrupt the offense, or in certain combo routes.

Zansetsu is the escape ticket Nagoriyuki players in Guilty Gear Strive can use to leave blood rage. It resets the blood gauge upon successfully connecting, and can be confirmed easily from a slash attack. It can also be used against certain enemy attacks. Despite the heavy damage and range of the attack, it is not worth going into blood rage for this super alone.

For more detailed information on Nagoriyuki’s attacks and combo routes in Guilty Gear Strive, make sure to check out the Dustloop wiki.

Edited by Gautham Balaji