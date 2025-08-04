  • home icon
Guilty Gear Strive Lucy release date (Cyberpunk Edgerunners collab)

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Aug 04, 2025 06:10 GMT
Exploring Lucy
Lucy in Guilty Gear Strive (Image via Arc System Works)

Guilty Gear Strive has finally revealed the release date for Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. She will arrive on August 21, 2025, as Season 4's last playable character. The announcement dropped during EVO 2025, and with it came a first-look trailer that wasted no time showcasing Lucy's slick moves, hacking skills, gunslinging abilities, and combat style.

In this article, we’ll break down what we know about Lucy and what other surprises Arc System Works has lined up in this next major update for Guilty Gear Strive.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ Lucy set to join Guilty Gear Strive this August

As mentioned above, Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is officially set to join Guilty Gear Strive on August 21, 2025. Notably, it has been confirmed that she will be the final DLC character to be added to the game in Season 4.

One of the central characters in the anime, Lucy is a highly skilled netrunner, and her inclusion in the game does justice to her character. Thanks to the Guilty Gear Strive x Cyberpunk: Edgerunners collaboration, she will now be a playable fighter, seamlessly blending into the game's high combat environment.

So far, only her gameplay trailer has been revealed, showcasing a glimpse of her combat style, hacking abilities, and overall action-oriented design. However, the specific details of her moveset are yet to be disclosed and are expected to be unveiled in the upcoming patch notes.

Based on the trailer, Lucy's most notable skill is her ability to use a hacking mechanism. If you have played Cyberpunk 2077, you will instantly recognize it.

When she activates this ability, time pauses, and you can use quickhacks that require RAM units. How to recover RAM has not been revealed yet, but since the units are visible, you can use various quickhacks like:

  • Contagion
  • Energy Siphon
  • Algorithm Malfunction
  • Resistance Glitch
  • Pacify
  • Optics Inhibition

Each of these quickhacks requires a different number of RAM units to activate, with Algorithm Malfunction needing the most at 13 units. Contagion and Optics Inhibition need the least, with only three units. However, this is only based on the gameplay shown so far.

Beyond Lucy's addition, this update marks a significant step for the title, introducing elements such as the Rank Match Mode and various battle balance adjustments.

Follow Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section to stay updated with the latest news and announcements about Guilty Gear Strive, so you don't miss out on anything.

