Guilty Gear Strive update 1.11 official notes introduces Happy Chaos for Season Pass owners

Guilty Gear: Strive update 1.11 details are officially out. Although gameplay balance or visual changes were not the focus of this patch, Arc System Works officially added the upcoming DLC character 3: Happy Chaos to the game.

Season pass holders will be able to check it early as the update goes live for PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Some character-specific bug fixes and network changes have also been addressed through this patch. For a detailed overview, head over to the official Guilty Gear: Strive site by clicking here.

For a brief overview, here are some key highlights

GUILTY GEAR: STRIVE UPDATE 1.11 OFFICIAL DETAILS

1 ) General Game Modes:

Added “Happy Chaos” as a playable character

Added Happy Chaos’s BGM, “Drift.”

2 ) Network Mode

Added “Room Customization” to player match

Added Fishing option exclusively for Room Customization items.

3 ) Battle

[System]

Fixed a bug where characters would behave strangely after a successful throw clash

Fixed a bug where the character would be blown back in a different direction depending on the direction they were facing after being hit with a Psych Burst or Roman Cancel while their position completely overlaps with the opponents.

Fixed a bug with unnatural behavior occurring after activating roman cancel directly after inputting the dash button

[May]

Mr. Dolphin (Horizontal) HS version Fixed a bug with the wall break value scaling after the 1.0 update.

[Chipp Zanuff]

Zansei Rouga Fixed a bug where Chipp would sometimes land during the motion

[Potemkin]

Giganter Kai Fixed a bug where the hitbox would remain after it should no longer be active

[Zato-1]

Damned Fang Fixed a bug where the opponent would move to an unintended position after activating a Roman Cancel directly after being successfully grabbed by this move.

[Ramlethal Valentine]

Fixed a bug where her swords would behave strangely under certain conditions such as after a successful throw clash, etc.

[Jack O’]

Fixed a bug where Jack-O’ would be unable to attack a Servant certain times after Servant lands.

Fixed a bug where sometimes Servants would be erased by Jack-O’s attacks.

Fixed a bug where Servants would take an unintended trajectory after being hit by Jack-O’s Standing Close S or Standing Far S after the update to Version 1.10

4 ) Other

Fixed other minor issues

As per the patch note, Arc System Works confirmed that they are aware of several issues related to network play and are looking into it while constantly trying to fix it.

