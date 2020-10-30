Gyan Gaming: Real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats, and more

Gyan Gaming, popularly known by his in-game alias Gyan Sujan, is hands down one of India's most popular Free Fire content creators. He boasts over 567k followers on Instagram.

In this article, we look at his real name and in-game details.

Gyan Gaming’s real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

Gyan Gaming’s real name is Sujan Mistri, and his Free Fire ID is 70393167. His in-game name is _GyanSujan.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 16041 matches in the squad mode and emerged victorious in 5898 games, translating to a win rate of 36.76%. He has eliminated 53453 foes and maintained an impressive K/D ratio of 5.27.

Coming to duo matches, he has 451 Booyahs in 1994 games and has bagged over 5212 kills. The YouTuber has maintained a win rate of 22.61% and a fantastic K/D ratio of 3.38.

He has also engaged in 1275 solo games, remaining undefeated in 153 matches and carrying a win rate of 12%. The streamer has amassed 2180 kills at a good K/D ratio of 1.94.

Ranked stats

In the present Ranked Season, the content creator has only played squad games. He has over 152 matches to his name and has a win tally of 46, which converts to a win rate of 30.26%. Sujan has taken down 652 foes at an excellent K/D ratio of 6.15.

His YouTube channel

Gyan Sujan started creating content on YouTube over two-and-a-half years ago. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 1492 videos on his channel. He earlier made videos on other games but later switched to Garena Free Fire. Currently, he boasts a subscriber count of over 4.71 million and has over 441 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his channel.

His social media

Gyan Gaming is active on Instagram and Facebook. Here are the links to them:

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

He has a Discord server as well, which can be joined by clicking here.

