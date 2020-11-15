Gyan Sujan vs Syblus: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

Over the period, content creation and streaming have become a viable option for many gamers. Free Fire is one of the most played BR titles on the mobile platform. Several creators like Gyan Sujan and Syblus have become quite prevalent amongst the Free Fire community.

In this article, we take a look at their stats in Free Fire and compare them.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has participated in 16117 squad games and has stood victorious in 5927 of them, which comes to a win percentage of 36.77%. With a K/D ratio of 5.29, he has racked 53897 kills.

In the duo mode, the content creator has played 1994 matches and has 451 first-place finishes, with a win ratio of 22.61%. In the process, he has 5212 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.38.

Lastly, the player has appeared in 1278 solo games and has registered 153 wins, equating to a win rate of 11.97%. He has killed 2185 foes in the mode, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.94.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, Gyan Sujan has played 228 squad games and has managed to stay unbeaten in 75 of them, having a win ratio of 32.89%. He has accumulated 1096 kills with a K/D ratio of 7.16.

Syblus’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 15441490.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Syblus has been featured in a total of 7188 squad games and has bagged 932 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 12.96%. He has amassed 16727 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Coming to the duo mode, the content creator has played 1723 games and has triumphed 148 times, having a win rate of 8.58%. With 3417 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.17.

The gamer has played 1697 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 96 of them, translating to a win percentage of 5.65%. He has also notched 2881 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.80.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Syblus has played 268 squad games and has triumphed in 22 of them, having a win rate of 8.20%. He has 655 kills in the mode with a K/D ratio of 2.66.

The YouTuber has also played a single duo match and has killed one foe in it.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing their stats is quite difficult. When we look at the lifetime stats, Gyan Sujan is relatively better in all three modes.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Gyan Gaming hasn’t played any game in them. Coming to the squad mode, Gyan Sujan has the edge on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate.

