Gyan Sujan vs TSG Ritik: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale titles on the mobile platform, becoming the most downloaded game in the world in 2020 (Q3). With it's rise in popularity, several content creators and streamers have emerged to become online superstars within this ever-growing niche. Gyan Sujan and TSG Ritik run two of the most famous YouTube channels related to Free Fire and renowned for their enigmatic gameplay.

In this article, we compare their Free Fire stats acros various game modes.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has been featured in 16128 squad matches and has stood victorious in 5931 of them, having a win ratio of 36.77%. With 53958 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.29.

While in the duo mode, he has played 1994 matches and has bagged 451 wins at a win rate of 22.61%. He has secured 5212 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.38.

Lastly, the popular YouTuber has played 1278 solo games and has 153 wins to his name for a win percentage of 11.97%. In the process, he has notched 2185 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.94.

Ranked stats

In the on-going season, Gyan Sujan has played 239 squad games and has registered 79 victories, maintaining a win ratio of 33.05%. He has accumulated 1157 kills with a K/D ratio of 7.23.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 124975352.

Lifetime stats

TSG Ritik has participated in a total of 9907 squad games and has 2035 first-place finishes, translating to a win ratio of 20.54%. With a K/D ratio of 3.02, he has amassed 23800 kills.

Coming to the duo mode, he has 251 Booyahs in 2278 games, which comes down to a win rate of 11.01%. He has racked 4332 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.14.

In the solo mode, the content creator has played 845 matches and bettered his foes in 53 of them with a win percentage of 6.27%. He has killed 1635 enemies in the mode for a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

TSG Ritik has appeared in 117 squad games in the current ranked season and triumphed in 35 of them, equating to a win ratio of 29.91%. In the process, he has 349 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.26.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we take a look at the lifetime stats, Gyan Sujan has the edge in the duo and squad modes. In the solo mode, TSG Ritik has maintained a better K/D ratio, while the latter has a higher win rate.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes, as neither of them has played any games in the modes. Lastly, in the squad mode, Gyan Sujan is ahead on both fronts – K/D ratio and win rate.

