Hades 2 confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the big focus of the Nintendo Direct, and not only did we learn more about the console, but we also got a look at some games that are arriving for the system. Hades 2 was one of many titles that were revealed to launch for the upcoming handheld, and players are excited to get their hands on it as soon as possible.

This roguelite is currently in early access on other platforms, but there is a high chance that the full version might be released on Nintendo Switch 2 alongside other systems.

When can we expect to see Hades 2 on Nintendo Switch 2?

Hades 2 is set to launch in 2025 (Image via Nintendo)

The Nintendo Direct revealed several releases for their upcoming handheld. While some of them had confirmed release dates, Hades 2 was mentioned as a 2025 release. No particular month for the game's release was stated in the event, but we may see the full version launch a few months after the console is available for purchase.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to release on June 5 for $450, and players will receive Elden Ring and Split Fiction as launch titles for the system. Since it has been almost a year since Hades 2 has been in early access, it is probably a matter of months before we see the game get a full version launch. However, this is speculative and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

What is Hades 2 about?

Hades 2 is a journey across Greece (Image via Supergiant Games)

Hades 2 is a narrative about Melinoë, the princess of the Underworld, whose family gets abducted by the Titan Chronos. She trains rigorously to gain control of the dark sorcery that is taught to her by the goddess of witchcraft, Hecate.

The story is about Melinoë traveling to iconic locations from Greek mythology to rescue her family from the clutches of Chronos. This hack-and-slash roguelite will put players on a journey where their choices influence the path they take, which can lead them to places like Mount Olympus and Tartarus.

