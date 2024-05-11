Hades 2: How to get and use Driftwood

Driftwood is one of the many crafting materials you will come across during your runs in Hades 2. It’s one of the late-game resources that you will get to acquire in the game and is primarily used to unlock late-game Inacantations.

Harvesting Driftwood is also quite simple. Much like Lotus, you will not need any specialized tools to get them. Melinoe will be able to collect it with her bare hands, so as soon as you encounter some on the stage, you can collect it right away.

However, getting a good supply of Driftwood going is easier said than done and today’s Hades 2 guide will go over how you can farm and use this resource.

How to farm Driftwood in Hades 2

Get Driftwood on the Ship (Image via Supergiant Games)

You will be able to collect Driftwood after reaching the surface in Hades 2. It’s one of the few crafting resources that you get during that state of the game, so take the path going north after the stairs from the training room.

If you have broken the ward to the surface, you will be able to reach it and get your hands on some Driftwood. To break the ward, you will need the Permeation of Witching-Wards incantation and to craft it, you will need 1x Cinder, 1x Shadow, and 3x Moly.

After breaking the ward, reach the second biome called Rift of Thessaly, which will take you to a ship where you will find Driftwood. However, do keep in mind that Driftwood is a random spawn and it’s not guaranteed. So to effectively farm them, you will need to make your way to the surface multiple times.

Once you have found some Driftwood, just interact with it and you will be able to automatically obtain it without the use of any specialized tool.

Harvest Driftwood (Image via Supergiant Games)

How to use Driftwood in Hades 2

As mentioned, the best way of using Driftwood will be to craft Incantations out of it. You will be able to make Sandy Lifespring and Rite of River-Fording with it, which are the two late-game Incantations in the title.

Sandy Lifespring will unlock a healing spot in the Rift of Thessaly biome. It will help Melinoe replenish her health. Rite of River-Fording unlocks a fishing pier at the Crossroads.