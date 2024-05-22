Hades 2: How to get and use Golden Apple

A Golden Apple is a key resource in Hades 2. You will use it to craft certain tools in Supergiant Games' roguelike action RPG, with the most important one being the Aspect of Eos. However, getting your hands on the item is easier said than done, as you will need to defeat a boss to get it. This enemy is located in the title's second surface biome.

Unlike some of the other crafting resources in the Hades sequel, you will not need any specialized harvesting tool to obtain a Golden Apple. It’s a boss drop item and there is no other way of obtaining it.

Today’s Hades 2 guide goes over how you can get and use Golden Apples in the game.

How to obtain Golden Apple in Hades 2

Beat Eris to make her drop th Golden Apple (Image via Supergiant Games)

To get a Golden Apple in Hades 2, you must beat Eris, the boss in the second surface biome, Rift of Thessaly. Once you have beaten the enemy, they will automatically drop a Golden Apple upon defeat.

You will, however, not be able to reach the surface right away. There is a ward that prevents you from getting there, and to break it, you will need to use the Permeation of Witching Wards Incantation.

However, Melinoe will not be able to survive in the surface for long. She will start to suffocate. To help her have an easier time, you might want to craft the Unravelling a Fateful Bond Incantation.

Once in the surface region, you will first enter the City of Ephyra, where you will fight Cyclops Polyphemus. Only after beating them will you reach the Rift of Thessaly.

You will have to break the ward to reach the surface (Image via Supergiant Games)

How to use Golden Apples

As mentioned, one of the best uses of Golden Apples is to craft the Aspect of Eos. It’s a very powerful tool in Hades 2 (especially in the later stages) that will let you significantly grow the strength of your attacks for a few seconds. It’s great at helping you burst down enemies that you are struggling against.

You can also use Golden Apples to unlock the Divinity Arcana Card. When used, any boon that you offer will have a +10% chance to be improved to Epic. However, there is an activation barrier, and to make use of it, you will first need to activate five cards in a row.

