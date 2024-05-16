Hades 2: How to get and use Marble

Marble is a great resource that will help you craft new Incantations that make your runs easier in Hades 2. The more Incantations you unlock, the easier it gets to reach the later stages with Melinoe, hence, you might want to get your hands on everything that the Cauldron has to offer at the Crossroads. However, getting Marble is easier said than done, and there are many in the communities who are having a fair bit of trouble acquiring it. To gain access to Marble, you need to reach Tartarus and also have a special tool with you that will let you harvest it.

Today’s Hades 2 guide will go over how you can get and use Marble in the game.

How to farm Marble in Hades 2

You can reach Tartarus after beating Cerberus (Image via Supergiant Games)

As mentioned, to get Marble in Hades 2 you need to make your way to Tartarus. You can only reach that biome after you have beaten Cerberus in the Fields of the Mourning. Once you are in Tartarus, you will be able to find white sculptures in the stages, and interacting with them will net you Marble.

However, make sure that you have a Crescent Pick with you when doing so. You will not be able to get Marble if you do not have this harvesting tool in your inventory.

If you are looking to actively farm Marble, you need to activate the Pick, reach Tartarus, and explore every section of the stages for white sculptures.

Reaching Tartarus is easier said than done. Make sure you have enough upgrades invested in Melinoe so that you are able to consistently beat Cerberus.

Tartarus has Marble (Image via Supergiant Games)

How to use Marble in Hades 2

Once you have enough Marble in your inventory, you will be able to craft the following Incantations in Hades 2:

Golden Lifespring Incantation:

Needs: 3x Marbles and 3x Shaderoots.

This incantation will create a resting point in Tartarus that you can use to restore Melinoe’s health.

Greater Favor of Gaia Incantation:

Needs: 2x Marbles, 2x Bronze, and 4x Iron

The Incantation will let you upgrade all of your Gathering Tools at Silver Lake.

Apart from these Incantations, you will also be able to upgrade your Boatman Arcana Card with Marble.