How to get and use Pearls in Hades 2

Pearls are an important crafting resource that you can obtain as you progress through the story in Hades 2. However, this resource is one of the harder materials to farm in the game.

Unlike other resources obtained randomly during a run, you must defeat a specific boss encounter to acquire pearls. Nonetheless, the resource is pretty important and you will need it to craft an important Arcana Card along with an Incantation.

Today’s Hades 2 guide will therefore go over how can acquire and use Pearls as you progress through the narrative.

How to obtain Pearls in Hades 2

Beat Scylla to reach Oceanus (Image via Supergiant Games)

To get Pearls, you will need to reach Oceanus and face off against the final bosses of the biome, Scylla and the Sirens. It is only after beating them that will you be able to acquire Pearls as a boss drop.

Before reaching Oceanus, you must first traverse Erebus, the first biome, and defeat Headmistress Hecate, the final boss. Once Hecate is defeated, you'll gain access to Oceanus.

So run through all the stages that the biome has to offer, but be cautious as the area is more challenging than Erebus. There are numerous environmental elements in the game that will damage Melinoe.

You might need some upgrades and Incantations if you are looking to have an easier time in the run. After you have completed all the stages, then you will be able to face off against Scylla and the Sirens and obtain Pearls as a drop.

How to use Pearls in Hades 2

Make the messenger Arcana (Image via Supergiant Games)

Once you get a fair amount of Pearls in Hades 2, you can unlock the Messenger Arcana Card which will let you activate at least three cards with the same grasp value. It’s one of the most important Arcanas to obtain in the mid-to-late game.

Along with the Arcana, you will also be able to make the Aspect of Momus for Witch’s Staff and the Aspect of Charon for Moonstone Axe using Pearls.

When it comes to Incantations, you can make the Abyssal Insight Incantation. This will let you start Chaos Trials by interacting with the obelisk next to the weapon selection pentagram.