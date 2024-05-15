Can you wake Hypnos in Hades 2?

As you progress further in Hades 2, you will eventually encounter Hypnos the god of sleep. The “Sleep Incarnate” makes a return from the previous title, and you will only see him snoozing away. However, many players are quite curious, wondering if they will get to eventually wake him up and interact once they have completed a fair chunk of the narrative.

Much of the confusion lies with how even after completing the late-game prophecies none of them lead to an interaction with the god of sleep in Hades 2.

Is it possible to talk to Hypon in Hades 2?

Hypnos will continue to sleep no matter your efforts. (Image via Supergiant Games)

When you encounter Hypnos in Hades 2, you will see him sleeping and no matter how many times you choose to interact with him, he won’t budge. So you will not be able to wake up the god of sleep in any way.

Even if you present him with Nectar, he will just grumble a few lines and go back to sleep. That is the extent of the interaction that you will get to have with him. This is in contrast with how he was portrayed in the first game.

When you were playing as Zagreus, Hypnos would often chime in with nuggets of knowledge. He did have a bit of an impact on the narrative and proceedings of the game.

However, now that you play as Melinoe in Hades 2, Hypnos has decided to terminally stick to his bed.

Your interaction with Hypnos starts when you find him near Hecate and Incantations Cauldron in The Crossroads area. It will then trigger a sort of sub-quest where you will need to wake him up.

Hypnos from Hades 1 had a much more important role to play. (Image via Supergiant Games)

Hypnos has apparently taken to bed like this after the events of the previous game. However, as the game is still in its early access phase, there is no way that you will be able to jolt him awake right now.

Hopefully, Supergiant Games will be looking to expand on the impact that he has on the narrative when the full-game officially launches. They might have a quest where players will be able to wake Hypnos up as they keep completing more prophesies.