Hades 2 “Stuck on Downloading Content” Steam Deck error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Steam Deck users are facing a bit of an issue with Hades 2, with the game getting stuck on downloading content and not letting them progress further. This bug occurs every now and then if you haven’t completed the Proton 9.0 download or are using different compatibility settings.

What makes this an irritating error to deal with is the fact that it has no permanent fixes. Fortunately, there are a few workarounds that you can try out to solve the problem temporarily.

Today’s Hades 2 guide goes over how you can fix the “Stuck on Downloading Content” error for the Steam Deck.

How to fix “Stuck on Downloading Content” Steam Deck error in Hades 2

Here are a few workarounds that you can try to deal with the “Stuck on Downloading Content” Steam Deck error in Hades 2:

1) Complete the Proton 9.0 download

The game will not work in Desktop mode if you do not have Proton 9.0 installed in your Deck. Make your way to the download section of the Deck and install the latest Proton. Then, go to Desktop Mode and try launching the title.

Once the download is complete, you will likely be able to launch the title on your Deck.

2) Use specific compatibility tool

If the above method does not work, you might need to “use specific compatibility tool” to run the game. Make your way to the compatibility tab and check the box that reads “use specific compatibility tool.”

Here, select Proton 9.0 and run the game. However, make sure that you have Proton 9.0 downloaded before trying this method.

3) Reach out to the Supergiant Games support team

If the method above fails, you can reach out to the Supergiant Games support team. They will ask you to send over your Hades 2.log file, which you can find by following these steps:

Press the Steam button and go to Power > Switch to Desktop.

Open Dolphin and navigate to this folder: /home/deck/.steam/steam/steamapps/compatdata/1145350/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/Saved Games/Hades II/

The log file should be in here.

Once you have the log file, send it across, and the support team will reach out to you.