Hail of Blades nerfs and major support item buffs incoming in League of Legends patch 11.11

League of Legends patch 11.11 will bring extensive changes to support items and make the champions who use them more relevant in the game.

Supports have either been overwhelming or completely underwhelming in Season 11, and every game was either a hit or a miss for them. There is no middle ground, and the devs will likely change that in League of Legends patch 11.11.

Patch Preview 11.11 here!



Still work in progress so there may be a few changes to what you see here. Expect more details tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/rLfof4rcRw — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) May 17, 2021

According to a recent sneak peek of the update preview tweeted by gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter, support items like Wardstone, Staff of Flowing Water and Moonstone Renewer will be receiving a significant amount of buffs.

Wardstone, in particular, will be receiving a ton of quality-of-life updates as the item is set to undergo some minor rework to make it a bit more powerful in the current meta.

Stirring Wardstone is completely being removed, while Watchful Wardstone will be upgraded to Vigilant Wardstone when the support champion finishes his/her quest and reaches level 13. Moreover, the item will be receiving buffs to its overall HP, attack damage, ability power, and ability haste

Staff of Flowing Water got a lot of changes in League of Legends patch 11.8 as it was being abused by the likes of Ivern in the top lane. However, the changes made it completely underwhelming in the game. Buffs in the upcoming update can help enchanter supports make their way back into the meta.

League of Legends patch 11.11 preview: Item updates

The bugs are more of an infestation at this point.... — FrostWare_TTV (@Fr0st_Ware) May 17, 2021

1. Item buffs

Wardstone

Staff of Flowing Water

Moonstone Renewer

Trinity Force

Divine Sunderer

Black Cleaver

Serpent's Fang (for ranged)

The two sheen-based mythic items of Trinity Force and Divine Sunderer will be getting some much-needed love this time around. Both these items have been underwhelming in recent patches, and bruisers have been having a tough time making an impact with them.

2. System nerfs

Hail of Blades

Biscuit Delivery rune

Hail of Blades has been a staple core rune of choice for champions like Tristana, Kai’Sa, and Shaco. It gives a lot of early game dominance in lane, making it quite overwhelming to counter with champions who run the Conqueror or Fleet Footwork rune. Hail of Blades will, therefore, receive some nerfs in League of Legends patch 11.11.