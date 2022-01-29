Halo Infinite: How to fix Error Code 0x80070005 on Windows PC

Halo Infinite, the latest interaction of the physics-based first-person shooter franchise by 343 Industries, has gained a massive player base across PC and Xbox. Its free-to-play monetization, paired with fun and addictive gunplay, has made it a top choice for both casual and competitive audiences.

Recently, a lot of players have been facing a strange Error Code 0x80070005 while trying to launch Halo Infinite. While many users are unable to play the title, the repeating error code is reaching the point of annoyance. The article below will provide a few methods players can try to hopefully resolve this issue.

What is Halo Infinite Error Code 0x80070005 on Windows PC and how to fix it?

Quite a few players have been facing the Error Code 0x80070005 while trying to launch Halo Infinite. This error code is related to access permissions in Windows and generally occurs when Windows access is denied to the file. One of the most common occurrences of the error code is when installing a new program and the user doesn’t have sufficient access permission for certain files. Let’s take a look at some common solutions for this error.

Run Disk Cleanup to fix Error Code 0x80070005 in Halo Infinite

One of the main reasons behind the Error Code 0x80070005 is the lack of storage. It is recommended that there should be at least 10 GB more than the recommended available storage in the drive. If the storage is lacking, the user should clean up some space or shift the game's installation to another drive, and Window’s inbuilt Disk Cleanup is a capable tool for the job.

Running Disk Cleanup (Image captured from Windows 11 desktop)

Run CHKDSK to fix Error Code 0x80070005 in Halo Infinite

CHKDSK is used to detect and repair logical issues in the system. Fair warning, it is a bit more technically advanced than some of the other solutions mentioned and should be skipped by unfamiliar users.

To run CHKDSK, open Command Prompt in admin mode. This can be done by opening the run dialog box (Windows Key + R), entering “cmd” and then pressing (CTRL + SHIFT + ENTER). Then enter the following command in the command prompt window and press enter.

chkdsk /x /f /r

Running CHKDSK (Image captured from Windows 11 desktop)

Command Prompt will display the following message:

CHKDSK cannot run because the volume is in use by another process. Would you like to schedule this volume to be checked the next time the system restarts? (Y/N).

Press the Y key and then reboot the PC.

Run SFC scan to fix Error Code 0x80070005 in Halo Infinite

SFC scan is another native Windows tool that is used to fix corrupt or missing system image files on the PC. To start, open the Command Prompt in admin mode and follow the steps mentioned in the Run CHKDSK section, but enter the following command instead:

sfc/scannow

SFS Scan (Image captured from Windows 11 desktop)

This will begin the sfc scan, which will look for corrupt or missing system files and take any necessary action to fix them.

Temporarily disable AV software to fix Error Code 0x80070005 in Halo Infinite

In today’s world, antivirus software has become a necessity for safety. While most people rely on the built-in Windows Defender, which is quite capable, some people prefer to get licensed third-party antivirus software solutions.

While this is rare, firewall protection is known to cause such errors. As such, players might need to temporarily disable their antivirus protection to download and launch Halo Infinite.

Disabling firewall protection for the game (Image captured from Windows 11 desktop)

While this is different for each software, the default windows Defender can be disabled from the Windows Defender Security Center. Head over to the Firewall and Network Protection tab and toggle the Public network Firewall protection option off.

Reinstall Gaming Services to fix Error Code 0x80070005 in Halo Infinite

One of the reasons behind the Error Code 0x80070005 could be due to damaged or corrupted cache or temp files, and the best course of action is to reset the Gaming Services.

To do so, Head over to Settings -> Apps -> Installed Apps -> Gaming Services. Then click on the three-dot option on gaming Services and head over to the Advanced Option.

Reinstall or resetting Gaming Services (Image captured from Windows 11 desktop)

This will open a detailed view page of the Gaming services where the user can reset or reinstall the Gaming Services.

Enable Offline mode play on your device to fix Error Code 0x80070005 in Halo Infinite

One of the first ways to try and fix this error is to enable offline play. To do so, users must first make sure that the device is up to date. Then launch the Microsoft Store and click on the profile icon in the upper right corner.

Select App Settings and then under Offline Permissions, make sure the toggle is set to ON.

Testing out Offline mode (Image captured from Windows 11 desktop)

Create New User Account to fix Error Code 0x80070005 in Halo Infinite

One of the easiest and most convenient ways to solve the issue is to just create a new user account on the PC. Simply head over to Settings -> Accounts -> Family and Other Users and then click on Add Account to add a new user to the PC. Follow all the necessary prompts to add a new user.

Adding a new user (Image captured from Windows 11 desktop)

If the user wants to create an offline account, click on:

I don't have this person's sign-in information

And then click on:

Add a user without a Microsoft account

Enter the username and password for the new user, where players can try to launch the game once again.

Contact Xbox/Microsoft Support to fix Error Code 0x80070005 in Halo Infinite

After trying all of the above solutions, if the launch issue regarding Halo Infinite still persists, it is then best to contact Xbox or Microsoft support directly, who may be able to provide useful guidance regarding this matter.

