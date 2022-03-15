Halo Infinite Season 1 Mid-Season update patch official notes: Multiplayer updates, stability improvements, and more

Halo Infinite has just received a big Season 1 mid-season patch update that is looking to introduce a significant number of improvements to the shooter.

Changes will be hitting almost every single part of the title, from multiplayer to campaign, as well as introducing a significant number of updates to the anti-cheat system.

Halo Support @HaloSupport #HaloInfinite patch is now live with a fix for a common PC crash and starting LAN servers. If you are currently playing, close and relaunch Halo Infinite to install the patch (600 MB or less). More info in the March Patch section of our release notes: support.halowaypoint.com/hc/en-us/artic… A #HaloInfinite patch is now live with a fix for a common PC crash and starting LAN servers. If you are currently playing, close and relaunch Halo Infinite to install the patch (600 MB or less). More info in the March Patch section of our release notes: support.halowaypoint.com/hc/en-us/artic…

Halo Infinite fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up 343 Industries’ official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Halo Infinite Season 1 Mid-Season update patch official notes

1) Global

First-person animations, including reloading and clambering, now appear smoother at all framerates.

The following sound effects are louder in the audio mix for both multiplayer and campaign:

Enemies throwing grenades

The Needler's supercombine

Player Ravager completing its charge

Multiple improvements to Quick Resume on Xbox Series X|S consoles including increased reliability of reconnecting to Halo Infinite's multiplayer and customization services. Players who have purchased Halo Infinite's campaign digitally should also see less prompts to purchase Campaign after using Quick Resume.

Players who did not receive an Achievement after completing its requirements should see it unlock after updating and launching Halo Infinite.

Improvements to Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range (HDR) output on Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Color accuracy improvements when playing on a PC with an AMD GPU and FreeSync capable monitor(s). If you want to play with HDR enabled, ensure it is enabled HDR in Windows and the AMD Radeon Software/Settings.

Stability improvements for Xbox One consoles.

Launching Halo Infinite with an out-of-date PC graphics driver will now direct players to download Halo Support's recommended drivers.

PCs with Intel Integrated Graphics hardware may experience less graphical corruptions.

Intel Integrated Graphics are below Halo Infinite's minimum system specifications. Gameplay on this hardware may be functional but is likely not performant.

2) Multiplayer

Improved cheat detection and other anti-cheat improvements.

Sound effects for receiving damage as well as enemy footsteps and gunfire are now louder in multiplayer's audio mix.

The Combat Sensor's range has increased from 18 meters to 24 meters in Big Team Battle (BTB).

Added new telemetry to help our developers gather more information on shot registration issues. Read the development team's in-depth analysis of these issues and their plans for future mitigations: Halo Infinite's Online Experience.

After receiving a matchmaking ban, players can select the Play button in any matchmaking playlist to see when their ban will end. This expiration time will be in the MM/DD/YY format and PT time.

For more information on Halo Infinite bans and how to submit a ban appeal, see How to Appeal a Ban.

The Optimal Polish Initiated armor coating is now available for all players who have submitted a valid code on Halo Waypoint. More information about this promotional offer can be found at OPI's blog. If you encounter any issues with this promotion, contact amazonhelp@opixboxrewards.com.

Players standing on destroyed vehicles will no longer experience stuttering or desyncs.

Matchmaking playlists now reflect accurate Estimated Wait times.

The Post-Game Carnage Report (PGCR) will now reflect the correct winning team after online matches.

3) Campaign

Improvements to Campaign's save system to prevent data loss.

Interactive items, such as uncollected audio logs and ammo crates, now have their intended sound and visual effects after completing the Campaign's final mission.

The description of Forerunner Artifacts now appears correctly when playing in a language other than English.

4) Known Issues

This update includes two new known issues:

Local Area Network (LAN) servers cannot be started from the in-game menus.

LAN servers can be started on Steam by launching Halo Infinite with the following launch options: -server -console -lan

This workaround is currently only available for Steam.

This issue only affects starting a LAN server on PC. Joining a LAN server in-game works as expected on all platforms.

The Bot Bootcamp matchmaking playlist has an inaccurate Estimated Wait time. Actual wait times may vary but should be much shorter than the listed Estimated Wait.

Hopefully, the known issues will culminate in a satisfactory resolution with the upcoming patch, as they have been a major hinderance to players.

