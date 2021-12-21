“Halo might help Call of Duty get our s**t together”: Fans unhappy with competitive state of Activision’s shooter

The Halo Infinite Championship Series 2021 at Raleigh has set records for the franchise, making it one of the more successful events in Halo history.

While there were many issues and delays in the event, which 343 Industries and Microsoft eventually ironed out, the community response was massive, making it an incredibly successful affair for a multiplayer released in November.

The very success of the HCS has gotten lots of Call of Duty fans frustrated and hopeful that perhaps in the light of 343 Industries’ efforts, Activation and Sledgehammer Games might look to turn the franchise’s fate around.

OpTic HECZ @H3CZ Halo might help COD get our shit together.



This is just such a well executed launch by Halo that it isn’t even surprising that we are seeing this sort of success.



have a lot to say re: this. Gimme a camera & a mic so I can continue to say what I said years ago on the matter. Halo might help COD get our shit together. This is just such a well executed launch by Halo that it isn’t even surprising that we are seeing this sort of success.have a lot to say re: this. Gimme a camera & a mic so I can continue to say what I said years ago on the matter.

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s multiplayer was not well received by the community. Even OpTic Gaming’s Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez went on to tweet about the success that Halo Infinite’s competitive scene is already having and why Call of Duty should take a page from it when it comes to the professional stage.

Call of Duty fans are elated with rise of Halo Infinite

Orion @I_Am_Orion



12 Teams is literally the most boring thing ever and it dis-includes so many great players people want to watch🤷‍♂️ @H3CZ Completely agree, COD really needs to get away from the franchising model. We needs 100's of teams with open bracket and MLG and CWL style format of a tournament.12 Teams is literally the most boring thing ever and it dis-includes so many great players people want to watch🤷‍♂️ @H3CZ Completely agree, COD really needs to get away from the franchising model. We needs 100's of teams with open bracket and MLG and CWL style format of a tournament. 12 Teams is literally the most boring thing ever and it dis-includes so many great players people want to watch🤷‍♂️

H3CZ is not the only one who is unhappy about the state of the current Call of Duty esports scene. The entire COD community is up and about with a pitchfork, celebrating the success of Halo Infinite while dissing the mess that is competitive Call of Duty.

Jan @GainsayRT @I_Am_Orion @H3CZ I doubt they can unfranchise their league, despite the format being shit, but all those teams already paid their 25mil or something and they can't just refund 300mil. Though the format is ass and super gatekeepy, plus some orgs are broke and can't even/want to afford talent. @I_Am_Orion @H3CZ I doubt they can unfranchise their league, despite the format being shit, but all those teams already paid their 25mil or something and they can't just refund 300mil. Though the format is ass and super gatekeepy, plus some orgs are broke and can't even/want to afford talent.

There are many grievances regarding how Warzone’s and Vanguard’s competitive scene are being handled, and fans want the publishers to take a page out of 343 Industries’ books.

The Halo Infinite Competitive Series 2021 kicked off with open-bracket play on LAN in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The event featured a whopping prize pool of $350,000, with viewership hitting an all-time franchise high of 260,000 plus, making it a very successful affair.

And it is this very success that Call of Duty fans want Activision to take note of and implement when it comes to their professional circuit.

