Hands-on with Project Rift viewing old Fortnite events

With the beta release of Project Rift now available for players worldwide, it is possible to go back in time and view various live Fortnite events.

By joining the Project Rift Discord channel, it is possible to set up a secret key, download the appropriate files to use Project Rift, and start exploring Fortnite's rich history.

Using Project Rift with Fortnite

After joining the Discord and following the #getting-started channels' instructions, players will have the tools they need in hand to set up whichever event they desire. Available for the PC only, these tools include:

A secret key provided by registering with the @Jonsey bot on Discord

The EasyInstaller.exe file

An EventUpdate folder containing RiftLauncher.exe and its supporting files

With these in hand, it is time to pick a build to install. The #event-builds channel on the Project Rift Discord server has a few Fornite build IDs that pertain to specific events. They current have listed:

The Devourer of Worlds : 14.60-CL-14786821 (33.3GB)

: 14.60-CL-14786821 (33.3GB) The Device : 12.61-CL-13498980 (84.8GB)

: 12.61-CL-13498980 (84.8GB) Fortnite and Travis Scott Present: Astronomical 12.41-CL-12905909 (83.1GB)

12.41-CL-12905909 (83.1GB) The End : 10.40-CL-9380822 (60.5GB)

: 10.40-CL-9380822 (60.5GB) The Final Showdown: 9.40-CL-7315705 (54.8GB)

These are not the only builds available and they are just some examples. With a build number in hand, it is time to fire up the EasyInstaller.exe, find the build with the desired event, and select a destination folder to install that build.

Remember that each event requires a separate installation and needs its own space on a hard drive.

Downloading a build

Once complete, players need to launch RiftLauncher.exe anf input their secret code and the event's installation directory. Fortnite's loading screen will appear and bring them into the game.

Project Rift currently supports viewing events only. There is no item shop, no Battle Pass, no custom skins, and no ability to play the game with other Fortnite players. Once on the map, there are no weapons to pick up or even a pickaxe to mine with. Project Rift only offers a platform to watch Fortnite events.

Nothing to see here

Another important note is that events will not trigger until a player hits F2 after touching down on the map. They can explore the map to their heart's content, but nothing will happen until the press of F2. Once triggered, the event starts in all its glory.

The entire process is surprisingly easy, with no nasty surprises along the way. Fornite runs as smoothly as it does when played from the Epic launcher. Currently, under heavy load, the build server seems to be a bit slow with downloads, but that will surely clear up over the next few days.