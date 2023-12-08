Haniyyah becomes the first NPC to have an outfit change in Genshin Impact

Haniyyah recently made her reappearance in Genshin Impact's 4.2 update. The beloved NPC marks her return in the Lil' Fungi's Fun-Tastic Fiesta event dressed in Fontaine's regional attire. This is the first time an NPC got an outfit change in the HoYoverse's open-world title.

Haniyyah made her debut during the flagship event of version 3.2 called Fabulous Fungus Frenzy. As a Sumeru local, she was dressed in the typical scarlet Eremite clothing. However, to blend in with Fontaine's culture, Genshin Impact gave her a design overhaul.

Let's take a look at Haniyyah's new look in Genshin Impact 4.2.

New Genshin Impact event shows previously introduced character Haniyyah in a different attire

Players who participated in the flagship event of Genshin Impact's 3.2 update may recall the NPC, named Haniyyah. She is a famous beast tamer from Sumeru that we encountered during the Fabulous Fungi Frenzy event. The Traveler defeats her at the conclusion of the event's storyline, following which she takes the trained Fungi under her care.

Haniyyah has now arrived in Fontaine during version 4.2 of the game. She also introduced a rerun of the Fungus Mechanicus event alongside her, which is now called Lil' Fungi's Fun-Tastic Fiesta. Players can participate in it to obtain various rewards like Primogems, Hero's Wit, Mystical Enhancement Ore, and more.

One peculiar thing about Haniyyah upon her return is the outfit change. While she was earlier dressed in the Eremite outfit, she is now wearing a maroon gown and a hat, similar to what some other female NPCs from Fontaine wear. This even causes the Traveler and Paimon to not recognize her at first.

Haniyyah's outfit change is the first such instance in the title where an NPC gets a new look.

What happened to Haniyyah's Eremite outfit?

Another event NPC players can find during this period is Souka. She is an author from the Yae Publishing House in Inazuma and was also featured in the 3.2 flagship event. She is the one who designed the new format of Lil' Fungi's Fun-Tastic Fiesta.

Fans can find Souka at the staircase outside The Steambird HQ, just a little ahead of Euphrasie. Apparently, she is wearing Haniyyah's clothes for the time being. Upon interacting with her, she confirms that she is wearing Haniyyah's clothing. She also adds that it is light, flexible, and breathable, making it ideal for the climate of Sumeru.

