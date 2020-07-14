Happymod Free Fire APK: All you need to know

Free Fire is developed by 111dots Studio and is a very engaging battle royale game. It is also very competitive, and players want to be the best among their peers. This desire to be the best in Free Fire has led many players on the wrong path, including using hacks.

One such unethical exercise is the use of mod APKs. Several newer members of the Fre Fire community are still unaware about the backlash for using these mod APKs. We take a look at one such mod, called happymod, in this article.

What is happymod Free Fire APK?

It is a mod version of Free Fire, and several videos claim to provide its APK. These videos also allege that this mod includes aim assist, in-game currency and so on.

Is it legal?

How Garena defines cheating

Even if the mod works, players should not use it, as it is unlawful and unethical. It is a straightforward hack, and players should not use it. According to the official Garena website, cheating is defined as using third-party software or using the modified client to use any feature that wouldn’t have been possible otherwise.

Hence the use of this mod will be considered as cheating, and players will be punished appropriately.

Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy towards cheaters

Advertisement

Free Fire also has a strict policy against cheating. Once caught cheating, the player will be banned permanently, irrespective of any gems they have or purchases they have made. On top of that, the FAQ also states that Garena will not only ban the accounts but also ban the device used for cheating.

The FAQ also states that players should download the game from authorised sources only. Only a month ago, almost 90,000 accounts were banned for cheating.

Definition of third party softwares

Hence, if players don’t want to lose their accounts and want to continue playing the game on their devices, they shouldn’t use this mod. It is not allowed and not recommended under any circumstances.

Also read: Free Fire: The truth about diamond generators