Harry Potter Wizards Unite: The Pokemon Go creators launch an open beta

Niantic is launching their next smartphone app Augmented Reality game, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite later in 2019. Niantic has launched an open beta in Australia and New Zealand and players from these regions can download the app on iOS and Android starting today.

The game is currently not available to the rest of the world. Niantic had also launched their hit game Pokemon Go in Australia and New Zealand before releasing it to the rest of the world. At the time, people from other regions could simply download the APK for Android and start playing Pokemon Go prior to launch.

That isn't the case this time. If you try and download the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite APK you can do a tutorial but it doesn't go beyond that. Niantic is probably not done fully developing this game just yet.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is apparently going to more complex than Pokemon Go. In Pokemon Go, trainers simply have to catch Pokemon, battle trainers and battle gym leaders. They also have the option to gather Stardust and Candy to make their Pokemon a lot stronger and participate in Raid Battles.

In Wizards Unite, players will be able to choose their starting Hogwarts House, their wand and also what kind of profession they want: Professor, Auror or Magizoologist. The world will contain many creatures and animals from Harry Potter as well as Fantastic Beasts.

Wizards Unite is also supposedly set to have a more intricate Augmented Reality system, more so than the previous games they released, Pokemon Go and Ingress. This is probably a great game for Harry Potter fans thanks to all the details it will have.

There is no fixed release date for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite yet. Niantic has already begun the beta release and testing so we can expect a release in other countries a few months down the line.

