The latest game from Square Enix, Harvestella features idyllic life simulation along with typical JRPG combat. With several jobs to unlock and master, the game is full of variety and exploration. Players must defeat the Unicorn first to unlock the Mage job in the game.

The Unicorn in the title is a mini-boss that players must battle in order to progress through the story quest. He is encountered as soon as the player enters the Carmin Cascades.

The Unicorn is on a quest to find his ‘princess,’ and has a misunderstanding with the protagonist and Dianthus, proceeding to attack them. When the initial misunderstanding is cleared up after the fight, the Unicorn eventually joins your party as a supporting member.

It is a relatively simple fight that unlocks the Mage job for the protagonist afterward.

How to battle the Unicorn in Harvestella

Understanding the attack patterns of the Unicorn is crucial to completing the fight with ease.

The skill Step Fighter is crucial for the fight, enabling players to much more easily dodge the attacks.

To unlock the skill, simply spend 150 JP after unlocking Blaze on the Fighter Tier 1 skill tree.

Make sure to immediately Step Dash after the orange circle stops following the protagonist to avoid being hit.

Similarly, remember to dodge the Unicorn’s Horn Uppercut when it charges to attack you.

The Unicorn can be attacked at will, but be careful to not get hit by its counterattacks.

The Unicorn has no weaknesses or resistance, so make sure to attack him with all that you have.

The fight ends when the enemy’s HP drops to zero. After which a cutscene triggers.

How to find the Unicorn

The Unicorn (image via Square Enix)

The Unicorn can be hard to find for some players. Fortunately, the steps to encounter him are quite easy and are listed below:

Players must first reach the Crimson Cascade in Higan Canyon.

Pass through the Valley Entrance into Scarlet Gorge.

The entrance to the Crimson Cascade is near the far north of Scarlet Gorge and can be reached by taking the linear pathway to the summit.

To unlock the two ladders for the shortcut, the area may need to be explored multiple times as both time and stamina are limited in Harvestella.

Attack patterns of the Unicorn in Harvestella

The Unicorn has two primary attacks:

Lightning Strike - The Unicorn attacks by raising his horn to strike down lightning. The area of the lightning strike is indicated by an orange circle on the ground. The strike will follow the player for a brief period before finally landing.

Horn Uppercut - The Unicorn charges at the player with his horn, in a melee attack. Unsuccessfully dodging this attack will result in more damage from follow-up attacks.

A successful attack from the Unicorn will temporarily stun the player.

Harvestella was developed by Live Wire and published by Square Enix for the Nintendo Switch on November 4, 2022. Players must farm crops while simultaneously battling to save the world from the magical plague known as the Quietus.

