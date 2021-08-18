Has BGMI released iOS version yet? All you need to know

Every Indian PUBG Mobile fan was delighted when Krafton announced the return of the famous Battle Royale game as BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India). However, those owning Apple devices were a little disappointed due to the unavailability of the game on iOS and iPadOS.

After BGMI's official release on Android platforms, the game hit 50 million downloads on the Play Store within 45 days. Meanwhile, many rumors did the rounds about the game's arrival on the Apple App Store, while Krafton kept mum all along.

However, much to iOS users' delight, BGMI has finally made its way to the Apple App Store.

BGMI on Apple: Release date, App Store link, and more

When did BGMI arrive in App Store?

BGMI on the Apple App Store (Image via BGMI/App Store)

Krafton finally launched BGMI for Apple devices on the App Store on 18 August at 6.40 am (IST).

#BGMI finally aa gayi hai iOS and iPadOS ke liye! pic.twitter.com/AMfhgEkzlq — Shlok Srivastava (@tech_burner) August 18, 2021

What are the system requirements on Apple devices?

BGMI system requirements on the iOS (Image via BGMI/App Store)

Download size: 1.9 GB

1.9 GB iPhone: iOS 11.0 or later.

iOS 11.0 or later. iPad: iPadOS 11.0 or later.

iPadOS 11.0 or later. iPod touch: iOS 11.0 or later.

BGMI is supposed to run smoothly on iOS 11 or above for the devices like iPhone 6S and later variants. However, if players use older devices, Krafton has suggested upgrading the iOS version to iOS15 for a smoother gaming experience.

Is there an official link on BGMI's website?

The download button on BGMI's website is not working right now (Image via Krafton)

As of now, there is no link for iOS and iPadOS users on BGMI's official website. Players will have to download the game exclusively from the App Store.

However, many devices are still not showing BGMI in the App Store. Hence, fans can click here to visit the game's page.

How to download BGMI on iOS and iPadOS?

Step 1. Fans will have to open the App Store on their respective iOS or iPadOS device.

Step 2. They need to enter Battlegrounds Mobile India in the search bar to browse the game.

Step 3. Since Battlegrounds Mobile India is free-to-play, gamers must tap on the "Get" option to download.

After the download finishes and the game is installed, the "Get" option will change to "Open," which players can tap to run the application.

Edited by Ravi Iyer