'Have you ever asked if they could put a personality in?': TrainWrecks roasts Corinna over her lip job

Corinna Kopf is an American YouTuber and Instagram star who also streams games such as Fortnite, PUBG and Minecraft on Twitch. She has a large user base across the three platforms, with more than 4.9 million followers on Instagram and 1.74 million subscribers on YouTube. She also has 460k followers on Twitch.

Corinna recently became one of the many streamers who started playing Among Us. As a matter of fact, she was caught cheating at the game by a fellow streamer recently.

Users may also remember her as notable gamer Tfue’s ex-girlfriend. The pair was together for less than a year and broke up back around July 2019.

Corinna recently featured on a fellow streamer’s Twitch channel. However, things did not go as planned as it quickly became a forgettable experience for her.

Corinna streams games such as Fortnite, PUBG and Minecraft on Twitch (Image Credits: Dexerto)

Corinna Kopf left stunned after TrainWrecks roasts her over lip job

TrainWrecks, whose real name is Tyler, is a controversial Twitch streamer and YouTuber who plays games such as World of Warcraft, CS: GO and Among Us. However, most of his streams are of the ‘Just Chatting’ genre. The streamer has 910k followers on Twitch and 126k subscribers on YouTube.

Back in 2017, TrainWrecks was accused of going on a hateful rant against fellow females streamers. He was consequently banned by Twitch for five days.

Corinna Kopf and TrainWrecks spoke about plastic surgery (Image Credits: TrainWreckstv, Twitch)

However, the streamer was recently seen talking to Corinna Kopf on his channel and at one point, the duo discussed ‘plastic surgery’.

Corinna Kopf revealed that she does go to a plastic surgeon. In response, TrainWrecks wanted to know what procedures she had undergone. When she told him that she got a ‘lip filler’, TrainWrecks responded in the following manner.

“Have you ever asked if they could put a personality in?”

Saying this, TrainWrecks immediately burst into laughter.

Image Credits: TrainWreckstv, Twitch

However, he checked himself and told Corinna that he was only kidding. To defuse the situation, he decided to change the topic and ask her about the ‘lip-filler’. However, Corinna was stunned into silence and did not respond.

You can watch the entire incident in the video below: