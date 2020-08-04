Hayato character in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire offers over 30 characters that the players can unlock. Each character has its own in-game ability. Bringing these abilities to use enhances the chances of getting the Booyah!

With the recent OB23 update, the developers have announced the addition of second awakened character - Hayato 'Firebrand'. However, he hasn't been added to the game yet. In this article, we talk about Hayato, his ability, and more.

Hayato in Free Fire: All you need to know

The official in-game description of the character states: "Hayato is a legendary Samurai."

His ability is called Bushido. It increases the armor penetration by 7.5%, with a 10% reduction in maximum HP. There are eight levels of the character, and the ability increases with each level.

At the maximum level, every 10% decrease in the maximum HP results in a 10% increase in armor penetration.

Like every other character in the game, Hayato also has two characters sets - The Blazing Wolf and Fist of Flame.

How to purchase Hayato in Garena Free Fire

Advertisement

The character would cost the players 499 diamonds or 8000 coins. Follow the steps given below to purchase Hayato in the game:

Step 1: Click on the Shop icon on the main game screen.

Click on the shop icon.

Step 2: Press on the 'Character' tab.

Step 3: Scroll through the list of characters and find 'Hayato'.

Click on the purchase button.

Step 4: Click on the Purchase button. The dialogue box will prompt the users to select the currency that they want to use for buying the character.

Step 5: After the purchase is successful, the players will be able to equip him directly from the loadout.

Hayato' Firebrand'

Free Fire players will be able to unlock the character by completing Awakening Missions. It's ability is called the Art of Blades, which reduces the frontal damage to an extent.

Also Read: How many downloads does Free Fire have?