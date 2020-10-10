Free Fire: Hayato vs Kla - Comparing the abilities of both characters

Garena Free Fire has several in-game features which make it stand apart from other games of the same genre on the mobile platform. The fact that the characters in-game have special abilities, is one of the most important ones. The game provides players with numerous options when it comes to the characters. There are over 30 characters which can be purchased using gold or diamonds.

Due to this sheer variety, many a time, players are unable to make a choice between the characters. In this article, we compare two of the most popular characters in the game, which can both be purchased using gold and diamonds – Hayato and Kla.

Hayato vs KLA in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both the characters

Hayato’s ability – Bushido

Hayato’s ability increases the users’ armor penetration by 8%, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP at the base level. At maximum level, there is a 10% increase in armor penetration upon a 10% decrease in maximum HP of the player.

Kla ability - Muay Thai

Muay Thai is one of the more unique abilities in Garena Free Fire. At the base level, it increases the damage dealt using fist by 100%. As the level of the character increases, the ability improves. At level 8 (max level), the players will be able to deal with 400% increased damage with their fists.

Comparison

When we compare the abilities of both the characters, at first glance, Kla appears to quite useful. However, upon closer inspection, many players realize that a fist fight is highly unlikely to occur. The character though, would come in handy in the early parts of the game, when most of the lobby is frantically running around looking for a gun.

On the contrary, Hayato’s ability is slightly more beneficial to players in the long run, because when their health decrease, it causes armor penetration to increase. The drawback with Hayato though, is that when health is restored, the armor penetration decreases.

Hayato also has an awakened version in Free Fire – Hayato Firebrand, which players can obtain upon completing the awakening missions.

Choosing one of the two, at the end of the day, would come down to personal preference. One thing that must be conceded though, is that they can both equally powerful in the hands of the correct Free Fire player.