3 best guns for long-range combat in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire players have a variety when it comes to the choice of firearms. These guns are divided into different categories, each suitable to a specific range of combat.

Sniper Rifles are the ideal choice for engaging in long-range duels due to their high range and damage. Some Assault Rifles like SVD (Dragunov) or the SKS also make excellent choices for long-range fights.

In this article, we provide a list of the three best such guns in the game.

Most suitable guns for long-range combat in Free Fire

#1 AWM

You simply cannot keep out AWM from this list. This gun comes with a pre-attached 8x scope. In the right hands, it is an absolute beast and can kill enemies in a single shot. This weapon can be found only in drops, though.

Here are the stats

DAMAGE: 90

RATE OF FIRE: 27

RANGE: 91

RELOAD SPEED: 34

MAGAZINE: 5

ACCURACY: 90

MOVEMENT SPEED: 65

ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

#2 SVD

SVD is an automatic sniper rifle/DMR, but since Free Fire doesn’t have a particular category for the latter, this gun is placed in the assault rifle category. It comes with a pre-attached 4x scope and is only available at resupply points and in airdrops, making it quite rare.

Here are the stats

DAMAGE: 89

RATE OF FIRE: 35

RANGE: 80

RELOAD SPEED: 41

MAGAZINE: 10

ACCURACY: 51

MOVEMENT SPEED: 62

ARMOR PENETRATION: 67

#3 KAR98K

The KAR98K is another well-balanced sniper rifle, and just like the AWM, comes with an 8x scope. This gun has a lower range and reload speed in comparison to the AWM, but is quite deadly with an accurate aim. Since it can be found as loot, it is an excellent choice for long-range combat.

Here are the stats

DAMAGE: 90

RATE OF FIRE: 27

RANGE: 84

RELOAD SPEED: 27

MAGAZINE: 5

ACCURACY: 90

MOVEMENT SPEED: 65

ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

(Note: The stats have been taken from the official website of Garena Free Fire)

Disclaimer: The choice between Sniper Rifles and automatic Sniper Rifles entirely depends on the aim and in-game mechanics. For example, some players might regard the KAR98K above SVD, and vice versa.