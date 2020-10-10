Free Fire Max beta download link for Android (specific regions): Step-by-step guide

Free Fire Max is the enhanced version of the renowned battle royale game, Garena Free Fire. This game is in the beta stages, and features improved graphics, better visual and sound effects, and more when compared to the regular version, hence enhancing the overall experience for users.

It is a standalone application that will let users play the game using their existing accounts and carry forward their progress from the original title.

Its open beta testing is available in Bolivia, Malaysia, and Vietnam, and players can download this game directly from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

They can also use the APK and OBB files to download it, which is what we discuss today.

Also read: 30 best Free Fire guild names in October 2020

Guide to download Android beta link for Free Fire Max

#1 APK and OBB

Here are the links to the APK and OBB files:

APK File download link: Click here

Advertisement

OBB File download link: Click here

Users can follow these steps to install these files:

Step 1: They have to download the APK and OBB files from the links above.

Step 2: Players need to enable the ‘Install from Unknown Sources’ option. They can skip this step if already done.

Step 3: They can then install the APK file, but it should not be opened. Users have to extract the zip file to obtain the OBB file.

Step 4: They can copy the OBB files to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefiremax (create a folder named ‘com.dts.freefiremax’ if not already present).

The sizes of the APK file is 47.52 MB and the OBB file 1.04 GB, and players must ensure that they have enough storage space available on their devices.

#2 Google Play Store

Free Fire Max beta testing

Step 1: To download the Play Store game, users will have to become testers. They can click this link to register.

Step 2: After becoming a tester, they can click on ‘Download it from Google Play Store.’ Players will be redirected to Google Play Store, from where they can to download this game.

Also read: Free Fire Booyah Day event: Everything we know so far