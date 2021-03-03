Hayato vs. Moco in Free Fire: Which character is better for Ranked Mode in March 2021?

Hayato in Free Fire has always been a controversial character and received mixed reactions from players worldwide. Besides Hayato, Free Fire offers many other characters that enhance the gameplay. Moco is one of them.

Hayato's ability is quite popular, but his appeal is equally divided among the player base. Moco is also one of the better characters in Free Fire, with a great ability to dispense. She is a great character for Ranked and Clash Squad mode.

This article compares Moco and Hayato's Free Fire abilities to see which one will be a better pick for the Ranked mode.

Assessing the abilities of Moco and Hayato for Clash Squad mode in Free Fire

Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato has a passive ability called Bushido. After equipping the character, the player's armor penetration increases by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. Once leveled up to 6, the armor penetration improves by 10% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

Moco

Moco in Free Fire

According to the character's description in-game, Moco is an outstanding hacker and has a passive ability called the Hacker's Eye. In her default level 1 ability, Moco tags enemies for two seconds after shooting them. This information is immediately shared with all teammates.

At her maximum level, she tags enemies for five seconds.

Both Moco and Hayato have great abilities to dispense on the ground. They have admirable powers to use in different situations.

Hayato's ability is better suited for aggressive players because it increases the enemy's armor penetration and decreases HP. This will help players to get the upper hand over enemies with an increased damage rate.

Moco is also a great character for Ranked mode, especially for team games, as her ability allows her to tag enemies she has shot. The whole squad can then locate the opponent. This is beneficial for Ranked mode and might even beat Hayato's abilities in that space.

However, choosing a character depends on a player's playing style and preference. Both characters offer an impressive ability to deliver.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on one person's playing style.