3 reasons why players should pick Free Fire's Mr. Waggor pet in Ranked mode

Garena Free Fire has been one of the leaders in the tremendous growth of the esports culture globally. The title offers many distinct features that make it so different from other BR games.

This title includes a 'Pet' section where several pets offer significant support to players on the battleground.

Mr. Waggor is one of the most potent pets in Free Fire. He has some impressive and impactful abilities.

The Ranked mode is one of the best and most popular modes in Free Fire, and this article lists some significant reasons why players must choose Mr. Waggor for it.

Why should players pick Mr. Waggor for Ranked mode in Free Fire?

#1 - Mr. Waggor's ability

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Mr. Waggor has an ability called ‘Smooth Gloo.’ When players have no gloo wall grenade, it can produce one every 120 seconds.

With the evolvement of the level, the ability enhances. At pet level 7 and its skill level 3, Mr. Waggor can produce one gloo wall grenade every 100 seconds when players have less than two of these.

#2 - Emergency shelter

Mr. Waggor's ability comes in handy during times of emergency. In situations where players don't have any gloo wall amidst a gunfight or when a squad is rushing towards them, its ability produces one gloo wall grenade for the players to build one such wall.

That instant protection can be of much benefit to players during rank pushing, no matter whether the player is playing aggressively or passively.

#3 - Team support and reviving

Mr. Waggor's ability is a lifesaver as it benefits not only the player but the whole team while squad rank pushing. The gloo wall grenade can build one gloo wall, helping the entire squad with instant protection.

Players can also help teammates by reviving them behind that gloo wall when the opponent is trying to get closer.

Note: This article reflects the author's personal views.