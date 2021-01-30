Hayato vs Shirou (OB26) in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters 

Free Fire has a wide range of characters. Unlike characters in most mobile battle royale games, they have specific abilities that help players in a match.

Hayato is one of the most sought-after characters in Free Fire. Meanwhile, Shirou is the newest character in the OB26 update.

This article compares Hayato and Shirou to see which is the better character in the game.

Assessing the abilities of Shirou and Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato's ability - Bushido

Hayato- Character in Free Fire

As per his in-game description, Hayato is a legendary samurai who has a passive ability called Bushido. After equipping the character, a player's armor penetration increases by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

Once leveled up to 6, the armor penetration increases by 10% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

Shirou's ability - Damage Delivered

Shirou in the Advance Server of Free Fire (Image via Desi Gamers / YouTube)

As per his in-game description, Shirou is the fastest delivery guy around. He has a passive ability called Damage Delivered.

At the initial level, when the player is hit by an enemy within a 50m radius, the attacker is marked for 3 seconds (only visible to the player). The first shot on the marked opponent has a 10% additional armor penetration. The ability, however, has a cooldown period of 60 seconds.

At his maximum potential, when an enemy shoots the player in a 100m radius, he gets marked for a duration of eight seconds. The first shot on the marked opponent has 100% additional armor penetration. The cooldown duration is 10 seconds.

Comparison

Shirou has a great ability that allows the player to tag an opponent for a certain amount of time while causing additional armor penetration damage. This dual skillset is advantageous for both passive as well as aggressive players.

Hayato's ability, on the other hand, can increase armor penetration damage with a decrease in HP. However, the rate of armor penetration is lower than that offered by Shirou's ability.

Based on this fact, Shirou is a better character than Hayato in Garena Free Fire.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.