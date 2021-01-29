Chrono vs Shirou in Free Fire: Who is the better character for Clash Squad?

The OB26 Advance Server of Free Fire is currently underway. Players now get to try a range of new functions before they make it to the final version of the game. As usual, the OB26 update has new characters, and one of them is Shirou.

This article compares Shirou with one of the most well-liked and powerful characters, Chrono, to find out who is best for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou's ability - Damage Delivered

Shirou in the Advance Server of Free Fire (Image via Desi Gamers/YouTube)

As per his in-game description, Shirou is the fastest delivery guy around. He has a passive ability called Damage Delivered.

At the base level, when the player is hit by an enemy within a 50m radius, the attacker is marked for three seconds (only visible to the player). The first shot on the marked opponent has a 10% additional armor penetration. Also, the ability has a cooldown period of 60 seconds.

At the maximum level, when an enemy shoots the player in a 100m radius, he gets marked for eight seconds. The first shot on the marked opponent has 100% additional armor penetration, and the cooldown is of 10 seconds.

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono is a bounty hunter with an active ability called Time Turner. At the base level, it conjures up a force field that's able to block 600 damage.

Chrono can also shoot from inside the force field while the increasing movement speeds up by 15%. Allies inside the force field also receive a 10% increase in the movement speed, with the effects lasting for four seconds. Also, the ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

After Chrono gets boosted to level 6, his movement speed increases by 30%, and his allies' movement speed increases by 15%, all the effects last for 15 seconds with a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Comparison

Both characters have great abilities that support players in various circumstances on the battlefield. But, it's safe to assume that Chrono will be more effective than Shirou in the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

Shirou is a fantastic character with enemy marking and an enhanced damage capability, but Chrono provides stronger and more flexible powers to the player.

Chrono's ability to simultaneously attack and defend enemies with speed acceleration places players in a favorable position over their rivals and hence will be a better choice for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.