Chrono vs Shirou (OB26) in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Free Fire's OB26 Advance Server is already underway. Now, players get to test out several new features and functions before they make it to the final release of the game. Like always, this OB26 update also has new characters, and one of them is Shirou.

This article compares Shirou with one of the most popular and powerful characters, Chrono, to find out which one is better in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou's ability - Damage Delivered

As per his in-game description, Shirou is the fastest delivery guy around. He has a passive ability called Damage Delivered.

At the base level, when the player is hit by an enemy within a 50m radius, the attacker is marked for three seconds (only visible to the player). The first shot on the marked opponent has a 10% additional armor penetration. Also, the ability has a cooldown period of 60 seconds.

At the maximum level, when an enemy shoots the player in a 100m radius, he gets marked for eight seconds. The first shot on the marked opponent has 100% additional armor penetration, and the cooldown is of 10 seconds.

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono is a bounty hunter with an active ability called Time Turner. At the base level, it conjures up a force field that's able to block 600 damage.

Chrono can also shoot from inside the force field while increasing movement speed up by 15%. Allies inside the force field also receive a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting for four seconds. The ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

After Chrono gets boosted to level 6, his movement speed increases by 30%, and his allies' movement speed increases by 15%, all the effects last for 15 seconds with a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Comparison: Who is better?

Both characters have great skills that aid players in multiple scenarios on the battlefield. But, it is fair to say that Chrono would be more efficient than Shirou for a greater benefit.

Shirou is a great character with enemy tagging and increased damage capabilities, but Chrono offers better and versatile powers to the player on the battleground.

Chrono's simultaneous ability to attack and defend enemies with speed enhancement puts the players in an advantageous position over their opponents.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.