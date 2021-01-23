DJ Alok vs Shirou (OB26) in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

In the new Free Fire OB26 Advance Server, players can test different features before they are introduced in the final version of the game. One of these features is the character, Shirou.

This article compares the abilities of Shirou with those of DJ Alok, one of the most popular characters in Free Fire.

Also read: How to download the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server: APK link and step-by-step guide

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou's ability - Damage Delivered

Shirou in the Advance Server of Free Fire (Image via Desi Gamers / YouTube)

As per his in-game description, Shirou is the fastest delivery guy around. He has a passive ability called Damage Delivered.

At the base level, when the player is hit by an enemy within a 50m radius, the attacker is marked for 3 seconds (only visible to the player). The first shot on the marked opponent has a 10% additional armor penetration. The ability has a cooldown period of 60 seconds.

Advertisement

At the maximum level, when an enemy shoots the player in a 100m radius, he gets marked for eight seconds. The first shot on the marked opponent has 100% additional armor penetration. The cooldown duration is 10 seconds.

DJ Alok's ability - Drop The Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat, which can create a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

His power can be boosted to level six using character level-up cards. The max level increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Comparison: Who is better?

Advertisement

Shirou has a great ability to tag an enemy for a certain period of time while also having additional armor penetration damage.

Meanwhile, DJ Alok offers a great healing source along with increased ally movement speed.

However, in terms of versatility of use, DJ Alok is a much better and more useful character than Shirou in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.