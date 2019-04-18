×
Hearthstone: Get Free Packs by spectating HCT 2019

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
9   //    18 Apr 2019, 18:16 IST

Image result for hct 2019 world championship

Disclaimer: In order to avail these rewards, you need to connect your Battle.net account to your Twitch account. To do this click your Account Name > Settings > Connections > Select Battle.net and login to your desired Battle.net account to get the rewards.

Good news, fellow tavern brawlers. The Hearthstone Championship Tour (HCT) World Championship 2019 is being held this month between April 24 and April 27. Some of the most professional Hearthstone players will be taking the stage in an intense competition to become the world champion and garner the $1 million prize pool.

To reward spectators for watching the HCT World Championship, Blizzard will be giving away free packs. Spectators will need to make sure they are tuned into one of the below official Hearthstone Twitch channels for 4 hours before they can avail a reward.

You don't even have to watch it, you simply need to make sure that your Twitch is streaming for 4 hours and you will get a pack. The reward for the 4 hour watch is one Rise of Shadows Pack. Wait just one measly pack for 4 hours?!

Also Read: Hearthstone: The Best 6 Neutrals from Rise of Shadows in Arena

If you decide to stay longer or you're lucky enough, Blizzard is giving away free Classic Packs to 1,500 different players every hour as well. The "Choose Your Champion" is also returning to HCT like it did the previous tournaments.

You can choose your favourite player who is competing and get a free Rastakhan's Rumble pack just for choosing. For every match your chosen player wins, you get a free pack as well. You can get these rewards in the below time slots:

  • April 24: 2 AM – 10 AM UTC
  • April 25: 2 AM – 10 AM UTC
  • April 26: 2 AM – 10 AM UTC
  • April 27: 2 AM – 10 AM UTC
Tags:
Hearthstone
