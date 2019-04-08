×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hearthstone: The Best 6 Neutrals from Rise of Shadows in Arena

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
34   //    08 Apr 2019, 17:57 IST

Image result for rise of shadows hearthstone

Hearthstone's Rise of Shadows is dropping tomorrow on 9 April. All the cards from the set have been revealed too. Hearthstone's Standard Rotation Year of the Dragon is here too, which means cards from the 2017 set will leave Arena as well. Cards from Journey to Un'Goro, Knights of the Frozen Throne and Kobolds & Catacombs will not be available in Arena anymore.

Also read: Hearthstone - Free card from Rise of Shadows revealed

So now the pool card in Arena has grown smaller, till it grows again by December. There have been some very interesting additions to the pool of cards in each class as well as the Neutrals. The "Lackey" cards are a great addition to the possibilities you can have in Arena. Here are 6 of the best Neutral minions being added to Arena.

#6. Potion Vendor


Potion Vendor(90626).png

Potion Vendor is basically Voodoo Doctor on steroids. The effect which it has in not new to Hearthstone. Darkscale Healer is a 5-cost card with a 4/5 body and is a Basic card, it has been around since Hearthstone's inception. Kobolds & Catacombs received a similar card but it had a 3/3 body and cost 3.

Potion Vendor is stronger than both of these. The cost is much cheaper and the effect from the previous cards is what made them good, not the body. It is a great 1-drop to play even in the late game.

#5. Toxfin


Toxfin(90652).png

Toxfin is the only Murloc Neutral card that was introduced in the set. Shaman got some really great Murloc additions too, including a legendary. The Poisonous effect in Arena has a lot of value. It can help you recover the board and gain control from your side of the board. Or a Poisonous minion can punish your opponent.

The card's effect is not compromised by its body, so playing a 1/2 1-drop is something that will always be handy, especially if you lack 1-drops from your draft.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Hearthstone
Gautam Nath
ANALYST
Hearthstone: Free Card from Rise of Shadows revealed
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone: You can open Rise of Shadows packs early through Fireside Gatherings
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone: All Rise of Shadows Cards Revealed So Far
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone Standard Rotation: The 5 Best Arena Cards Hunter Will Lose in 2019
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone Standard Rotation: The 5 Best Arena Cards Rogue Will Lose in 2019
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone Standard Rotation: The 5 Best Arena Cards Paladin Will Lose in 2019
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone Standard Rotation: The 5 Best Arena Cards Mage Will Lose in 2019
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone: The Best Neutral Cards Leaving Arena in 2019 - Part 1
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone Standard Rotation: The 5 Best Arena Cards Priest Will Lose in 2019
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone Standard Rotation: The Best Arena Cards Druid Will Lose in 2019 in Blizzard's Card Game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us