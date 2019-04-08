Hearthstone: The Best 6 Neutrals from Rise of Shadows in Arena

Hearthstone's Rise of Shadows is dropping tomorrow on 9 April. All the cards from the set have been revealed too. Hearthstone's Standard Rotation Year of the Dragon is here too, which means cards from the 2017 set will leave Arena as well. Cards from Journey to Un'Goro, Knights of the Frozen Throne and Kobolds & Catacombs will not be available in Arena anymore.

So now the pool card in Arena has grown smaller, till it grows again by December. There have been some very interesting additions to the pool of cards in each class as well as the Neutrals. The "Lackey" cards are a great addition to the possibilities you can have in Arena. Here are 6 of the best Neutral minions being added to Arena.

#6. Potion Vendor

Potion Vendor is basically Voodoo Doctor on steroids. The effect which it has in not new to Hearthstone. Darkscale Healer is a 5-cost card with a 4/5 body and is a Basic card, it has been around since Hearthstone's inception. Kobolds & Catacombs received a similar card but it had a 3/3 body and cost 3.

Potion Vendor is stronger than both of these. The cost is much cheaper and the effect from the previous cards is what made them good, not the body. It is a great 1-drop to play even in the late game.

#5. Toxfin

Toxfin is the only Murloc Neutral card that was introduced in the set. Shaman got some really great Murloc additions too, including a legendary. The Poisonous effect in Arena has a lot of value. It can help you recover the board and gain control from your side of the board. Or a Poisonous minion can punish your opponent.

The card's effect is not compromised by its body, so playing a 1/2 1-drop is something that will always be handy, especially if you lack 1-drops from your draft.

