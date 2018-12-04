×
Hearthstone: The 5 Most Powerful Arena Cards From Rastakhan's Rumble

Gautam Nath
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
10   //    04 Dec 2018, 00:56 IST

Hearthstone expansion Rastakhan's Rumble releases on 4 December 2018

With the arrival of Hearthstone's expansion Rastakhan's Rumble, there are now a lot more cards in the draft pool in Arena. For those who don't already know, Arena is a game mode where you pay 150 gold or $1.00 to draft a pool of 30 cards in choices of 3. It's a fun game mode in case you haven't opened Legendaries and other cards from packs.

Lightforge Tier List, a group that keeps track of Arena cards by scoring them and placing them in tiers, has released an updated score chart with Rastakhan cards. They score from 0 onwards, some examples are Chillwind Yeti at 120, Primordial Drake at 140 and Flamestrike at 180. Those are some powerful, game-changing cards.

Here are some of the most powerful ones according to the tier scores.

#1 Dragonmaw Scorcher

Dragonmaw Scorcher
Dragonmaw Scorcher

This fairly statted Dragon is a powerful board clear, even though the 1 damage seems small. There are many small 1 health minions and tokens that are played between turns 1-4 and this will be really handy.


#2 Mosh'Ogg Announcer

The card's ability doesn't look very great first glance, but it's a solidly statted minion and a very risky hit with minions and weapons. You could use your opponent's Mosh'Ogg to target a stealth minion too. Overall, very defensive.


#3 Snapjaw Shellfighter

A very high statted minion, this acts like a soft taunt and can even protect your taunts. With all the healing and health buffs Priests have, madness!


#4 Blast Wave (Mage)

This is basically a Blizzard for 1 less mana and a pretty powerful board clear. The only downside to this is it affects your own minions, but it can provide a huge tempo swing and bring you back to the game.


#5 Sul'thraze

While this weapon seems pretty mediocre in constructed, the potential to do 16 face damage, while also being able to clear a minion and attack again is very powerful. Combined with their already high power level weapons, Sul'thraze is a fine addition to Warrior who has always been the underdog of Arena.


